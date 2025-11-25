New Report Explores Nuclear Development In Western Canada

MLT Aikins is pleased to announce the launch of a new report, "Delivering the Future of Nuclear in Western Canada." This comprehensive resource explores the legal, regulatory and policy considerations shaping the next era of nuclear energy in Canada. It provides practical insights for stakeholders navigating the complex legal and regulatory landscape of nuclear development in Western Canada.

"Canada stands at the threshold of a new nuclear era – one defined by innovation, environmental responsibility and reconciliation. Nuclear energy is a critical component of Canada's clean energy future," said Brady Chapman, lawyer at MLT Aikins.

"Nuclear energy can play a pivotal role in expediting the decarbonization of existing (fossil-fuel based) economies in Saskatchewan and Alberta, but it can do so much more. Nuclear energy can and – we would argue – should be key to advancing industrial activities beyond the energy sector to truly transition Canada's economy. These are not easy conversations to have," noted Dr. Rudiger Tscherning of the University of Calgary. Dr. Tscherning is an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Law and a researcher at the School of Public Policy.

The report draws on insights shared during a July 2025 conference hosted by the University of Calgary, the International Nuclear Law Association (INLA) and MLT Aikins. It offers high-level guidance for legal practitioners, policymakers, industry leaders and engaged citizens exploring nuclear development in Western Canada.

"The insights reflected in this publication have benefited from the shared knowledge and experience of many. I am immensely grateful to all who contributed to the success of our conference and for the opportunity to partner with MLT Aikins and the International Nuclear Law Association on this initiative," said Dr. Tscherning.

Topics covered include:

Canada's nuclear regulatory framework

International nuclear liability regimes and historical context

Uranium mining and Canada's role in the global energy supply chain

Project delivery models, financing strategies and dispute avoidance

Indigenous perspectives, participation and rights

Transportation logistics and safety considerations

This publication is designed to serve as a practical resource for those navigating the complexities of nuclear energy projects in Western Canada.

Download the report today.

