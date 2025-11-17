CNSOER Launches Offshore Wind Call For Information And Prequalification Process

On October 16, 2025, the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator ("CNSOER") launched the Offshore Wind Call for Information and Prequalification Process which will be open from October 16, 2025, to January 13, 2026, and marks a significant step toward Canada's first commercial offshore wind leasing round. The prequalification and bidding processes are established under the land tenure framework of the Accord Acts 1.

The goal of the offshore wind prequalification process is to evaluate and select proponents that are eligible to take part in the upcoming offshore wind Call for Bids. Prequalification is required for proponents that wish to hold a share in a submerged land licence or become an interest owner and participate in the offshore wind Call for Bids.

Prequalification Process

Proponents wishing to compete in the prequalification process must submit a downloadable form which the CNSOER will use to determine if the developer meets the minimum acceptable threshold. In order to qualify, proponents must be able to satisfy the financial, technical, legal and social criteria set out in the application.

Financial Eligibility

Applicants must demonstrate financial strength in five areas:

Equity Ratio

Credit and Debt Rating

Total Annual Revenue and Gross Revenue

Net Assets

Funds Under Management

Each area has minimum thresholds that must be met.

Technical Expertise

Applicants must show:

Experience in offshore wind projects over the past 10 years

Access to technical expertise (internal or external)

Knowledge of local supply chains in Nova Scotia and Canada

Engagement with local companies that could support the project

Legal and Social Standards

Applicants must disclose:

History of regulatory compliance

Any violations (health, safety, environmental, human rights)

Any sanctions, debarments, or allegations of corruption, bribery, or fraud

This applies to the company, its affiliates, and management. Details of incidents and corrective actions must be provided.

Next Steps

The prequalification process closes on January 13, 2026. Once concluded, all applicants will be notified about the outcome of their application; however, a specific date has not been provided. Only proponents that are prequalified will be able to participate in the bidding for parcel(s) in the offshore wind Call for Bids. Additionally, successful prequalification does not guarantee a successful bid.

There is not a confirmed date currently as to when the Call for Bids process will open. Notably, there are two proposed fees during the Call for Bids process. The first is a one-time nonrefundable fee of CAD $250,000 paid by all bidders. The second fee is for successful bidders who will be required to pay an additional CAD $750,000 upon issuance of a submerged land licence.

Call for Information

The CNSOER has also released a Call for Information concerning three government-designated areas identified for possible wind energy projects, which include i) Sydney Bight, ii) Middle Bank, and iii) French Bank. CNSOER will designate parcels within each of these areas based on feedback from Indigenous groups and rights holders, the fishing sector, industry, government, the public, and other interested stakeholders

The CNSOER is also requesting feedback on bid submission criteria to be used in the Call for Bids including specific criteria, criteria weighting, scoring metrics, and evaluation methods. Feedback can be submitted through an online form and will be used for the CNSEOR's 'What We Heard' report.

There is also financial assistance available through the Participant Funding Program for Indigenous groups and rights holders, the fishing sector, the public, and other stakeholders to support participation in the Call for Information process.

Footnote

1. The Accord Acts refer to the Canada–Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation and Offshore Renewable Energy Management Act which implements bilateral agreements between the federal government and the provincial governments governing offshore oil and gas resource management and revenue-sharing, and provide the legislative basis for how submerged lands in the Canada–Nova Scotia offshore area are allocated through calls for bids and the issuance of Submerged Land Licences.

