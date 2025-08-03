From Lab To App: NiaHealth Raises C$5.75M To Redefine Canadian Health Monitoring

The Alberta-based startup NiaHealth has secured C$5.75 million in seed funding to support its mission of transforming long-term health management for Canadians. The company is attempting to position itself at the forefront of preventative care by using advanced biomarker testing and personalized digital tools to help users track and understand their health.

Through its platform, individuals can monitor over 100 biomarkers via lab testing, supported by personalized clinician guidance. This approach enables proactive healthcare by offering insights into nutrition, hormones, inflammation and genetic risks – often before symptoms appear. To date, over 12,000 users have completed more than 100,000 tests on the platform. Notably, 90% discovered previously unknown health concerns such as prediabetes, cardiovascular risk and nutrient deficiencies.

NiaHealth is preparing to launch Platform 2.0, which will integrate wearable data from Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin and Oura, along with real-time metabolic tracking via continuous glucose monitoring. Platform 2.0 will also track biomarkers such as heavy metals, omega profiles and thyroid panels. CEO Sameer Dhar describes NiaHealth as "a digital health companion." With new funding, the startup plans to expand its team and operations nationwide, with hopes to lead personalized health tech in Canada.

