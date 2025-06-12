AI On The Horizon Event Series Part 3: Commercialisation Of Artificial Intelligence (Video)

A thought-provoking seminar on the commercialisation of artificial intelligence where you will have the opportunity to hear from business leaders and legal professionals on how AI technologies are reshaping industries and creating new market opportunities.
Key topics include:
- Trends in AI commercialization
- Implementation strategies
- Navigating legal challenges
- Investment and funding landscape in AI
External speakers
- Robbie Butchart - VP of Growth, North America, Blackbook.ai
- Rob Parish - Global Head, AI Solutions, Dell Technologies
Speakers
- Timothy C. Bailey, PhD
- Zafar B. Jaffer
