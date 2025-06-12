ARTICLE
12 June 2025

AI On The Horizon Event Series Part 3: Commercialisation Of Artificial Intelligence (Video)

GW
Gowling WLG

Contributor

Canada Technology
Timothy C. Bailey and Zafar Jaffer
A thought-provoking seminar on the commercialisation of artificial intelligence where you will have the opportunity to hear from business leaders and legal professionals on how AI technologies are reshaping industries and creating new market opportunities.

Key topics include:

  • Trends in AI commercialization
  • Implementation strategies
  • Navigating legal challenges
  • Investment and funding landscape in AI

External speakers

  • Robbie Butchart - VP of Growth, North America, Blackbook.ai
  • Rob Parish - Global Head, AI Solutions, Dell Technologies

Speakers

  • Timothy C. Bailey, PhD
  • Zafar B. Jaffer

