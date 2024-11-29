Federal Government Establishes Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute with $50M Budget

The Government of Canada is launching the Canadian Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute (CAISI) to address risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI). Announced in a News Release on November 12, 2024, CAISI will focus on researching and mitigating safety concerns posed by AI systems, including those related to cybersecurity, disinformation, and election interference. CAISI is part of a $2.4 billion federal initiative to support the responsible development and adoption of AI technologies in Canada, as outlined in Budget 2024.

CAISI will operate under the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry with a five-year budget of $50 million. Its mandate includes two research streams: investigator-led projects funded through the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research (CIFAR) and government-directed research managed by the National Research Council. The institute will collaborate with Canada's national AI institutes and will engage with the broader research and business communities to cooperatively address emerging risks in the AI field.

The institute is also part of Canada's international collaboration efforts on AI safety. CAISI will work with similar organizations abroad as a member of the International Network of AI Safety Institutes, which will hold its inaugural meeting in November 2024. The institute complements existing measures such as the proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act and the Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems.

According to the News Release, Canada's AI sector has experienced significant growth, with over 140,000 professionals actively engaged in the field as of 2022–23. The number of AI-related patents filed by Canadian inventors increased by 57 percent during the same period. The country is home to over 670 AI startups and has attracted more than $8.6 billion in venture capital funding in 2022 alone.

Through CAISI and related initiatives, the federal government aims to address the potential risks of AI while fostering its adoption across applicable sectors. The institute's work will focus on safety, security, and guiding the development of responsible AI systems.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.