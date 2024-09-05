CanCode, Digital Literacy Program, Receives $39.2 Million In Federal Funding

From establishing the Digital Charter to earmarking $2.4 billion for the artificial intelligence ("AI") industry in the 2024 federal budget, the Canadian government has consistently demonstrated its commitment to strengthening the country's AI sector.

Last week, the government announced its plans to renew CanCode, a nation-wide training program designed to foster digital skills among youth. Since its inception in 2017, the program has invested over $229.2 million in organizations that have boosted the digital literacy of more than 9 million students and have equipped over 450,000 teachers with the tools to facilitate digital skills education. The program has seen continued support over the years as it was renewed in 2019 and again in 2021.

CanCode is set to undergo its fourth phase with a new allocation of $39.2 million, with the goal to provide digital learning opportunities to 1.5 million students and to train 100,000 teachers. The program is anticipated to run until March 31, 2026. While previous iterations of the program promoted digital skills such as coding, data analytics, and content creation, this fourth phase will introduce a new focus on AI literacy. The federal government aims to equip today's youth with the knowledge and skills to better understand how AI works and its everyday applications.

The government is now accepting funding applications from not-for-profit organizations that teach digital skills to students from kindergarten to Grade 12. Given the particular interest in AI, applicants who target AI literacy will be given additional consideration during the evaluation process. The merit criteria also includes an objective of engaging traditionally underrepresented groups. The deadline for applications is September 16, 2024.

