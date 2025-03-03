Episode 22: Fair Dealing In Canada, Part One (Podcast)

In this episode of the Entertainment and Media Law Signal podcast series, Bob Tarantino speaks with David Steinberg about Fair dealing in Canada. The first in a two-part series, this episode focuses on the basics, including defining what exactly fair dealing is, how to think about applying it, and generally how it functions in the context in which it works.

As counsel in the Toronto office, Bob focuses his practice on the interface between the entertainment industry and intellectual property law. David is a partner in the Toronto office whose practice focuses on the areas of entertainment and media law, specifically in the film, television and music industries.