McMillan Presents Legal Innovation Forum Podcast Part 2 Of 3: Exploring The Future Of Mining With Sasa Jarvis (Podcast)

In a recent conversation with Legal Innovation Forum, Sasa Jarvis, Partner at McMillan LLP, discusses the current state and prospects of the mining industry and what's ahead. From shifting global trade policies to investment strategies, this discussion is a must-watch for industry professionals and investors alike.
Key topics include:
- Global trade tensions – The impact of global trade tensions, including Chinese export controls and US tariffs
- Canada's critical mineral markets – advantages and opportunities
- Raising Capital – Approaches to attract both institutional and retail investment in the sector
This discussion provides valuable insights into the future of mining and what industry leaders need to know.
Catch the full conversation here:
