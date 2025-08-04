BC Hydro Doubles Down: 2025 Call For Power Continues Clean Energy Push

On July 28, 2025, BC Hydro issued its second consecutive competitive Call for Power ("2025 Call for Power"). The 2025 Call for Power seeks up to 5,000 GWh per year of new "clean" or "renewable" electricity. Proposals are due by January 5, 2026, with electricity purchase agreements ("EPAs") to be awarded thereafter in early 2026.

The 2025 Call for Power builds on the 2024 Call, which was the first in over 15 years and resulted in 10 selected projects totalling nearly 5,000 GWh. Significantly, these projects featured First Nation equity ownership between 49% and 51%.

Key RFP Conditions

Minimum Project Size: 40 megawatts (" MW ")of electrical capacity.

")of electrical capacity. Project Readiness: Commercial operation by October 1, 2033.

Clean or Renewable Energy: Must meet the definition of "clean or renewable" electricity under the BC Clean Energy Act.

Connection Requirements: Projects must connect to BC Hydro's integrated grid (i.e., not isolated or remote microgrids).

First Nations Equity Requirement: Minimum of 25% equity ownership required. This requirement is a critical element of BC Hydro's commitment to economic reconciliation. Proposals exceeding this threshold or demonstrating community economic benefits may receive evaluation price credits which effectively reduce the price of the proposal, making it more cost effective.

Community & Environmental Benefits: Evaluated on environmental impacts, local benefits, and contribution to regional economic development.

Canadian Content Bonus: Bonus payments tied to Canadian-origin goods and services,.

Indigenous and Stakeholder Engagement: Early, meaningful consultation required.

Potential Funding Opportunities: Canada Infrastructure Bank (" CIB ") may offer bridge loans (at the project level) and equity financing for First Nations equity participation. Proponents can expect further information directly from CIB to be provided in late July 2025.

") may offer bridge loans (at the project level) and equity financing for First Nations equity participation. Proponents can expect further information directly from CIB to be provided in late July 2025. EPA Term: Up to 30-years, structured for ratepayer value and long-term project viability.

Why Another Call for Power, and Why Now?

BC Hydro forecasts a 15% increase in electricity demand over the next decade, driven by:

Population growth;

Electrification of transportation and industry; and

Climate action under the CleanBC plan.

To meet this projected increase in demand, BC Hydro has stated that it will implement regular calls for new generation. The 2025 Call for Power is part of a broader strategy to add 3,000 to 4,000 MW of new capacity by 2030 and support a clean, reliable, and affordable energy system.

Next Steps & Key Dates

Proponents must ensure they meet the prescribed dates to participate in the 2025 Call for Power. Key dates include:

September 2, 2025: Competitive Electricity Acquisition Process (" CEAP ") interconnection request pre-submission deadline

") interconnection request pre-submission deadline October 2, 2025: CEAP interconnection request submission deadline (including deposits)*

January 5, 2026: RFP closing date (proposal submission deadline)

Understanding BC Hydro's expectations of the quality and rigour of applications, as well as the RFP terms, is critical to the success of any potential developers. McMillan's team is available to advise on legal, regulatory, strategic and permitting matters throughout the 2025 Call for Power process. For guidance on interconnection, environmental, and consultation requirements, please contact the authors of this bulletin.

