Episode 19: Unpacking Business Affairs With Lindsay Paquette (Podcast)

In this episode of the Dentons Entertainment & Media Law Signal Podcast Series, Jayme Alter speaks with Lindsay Paquette, senior manager of business affairs in the Media and Entertainment group. Lindsay discusses the unique role of business affairs within the legal community, providing insights into the various ways in which she supports the media and entertainment team − from conducting legal and industry research to navigating financial incentives and the tax credit process − all while pursuing her PhD in copyright.

