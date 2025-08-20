I Was Offered A Modeling Agency Agreement, Now What?

When a new model is given a Modeling Agency Agreement to sign, it is often the first time that they have seen this type of agreement.

Here are 5 tips to help you navigate the process.

Take your time and review the agreement carefully. You should never be pressured into signing an agreement. Ask questions if you don't you don't understand something. Do your research. Research the agency and its reputation. Speak to models on the agency's roster to learn of their experiences and to better understand the type of work that the agency secures for its models. Determine how long the term of the agreement is for (how long will it be in effect)? Some jurisdictions (provinces) have limitations on how long the agreement can be in effect for and have specific rules on how it must be renewed. Determine how either party can terminate the agreement? What are your obligations once the agreement is terminated?

You should always speak to an entertainment lawyer before signing a Modeling Agency Agreement. Hiring an entertainment lawyer is a wise investment for anyone in the entertainment field. They can provide expert guidance and assistance in navigating the unique legal challenges and complexities of the industry. Not all entertainment lawyers have experience with modeling agreements, so be sure to seek out a lawyer with the necessary experience.

Originally published 11 November 2024

