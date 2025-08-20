ARTICLE
20 August 2025

I Was Offered A Modeling Agency Agreement, Now What?

EC
Edwards Creative Law

Contributor

Edwards Creative Law logo

We’re Canadian entertainment lawyers who understand the business of creative industries (film & television, music, digital media, software, video games, book publishing and more). We guide creators and business professionals as they navigate the legal complexities of working with others—purchasing, financing, creating, licensing, and protecting creative properties; buying and selling creative services.

We act for clients from across Canada and around the world – working in Canada with Canadians. We advise on and structure their commercial transactions, their employment and independent contractor relationships. We incorporate and administer their corporations. And, if necessary, we resolve their disputes.

Explore Firm Details
When a new model is given a Modeling Agency Agreement to sign, it is often the first time that they have seen this type of agreement.
Canada Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Edwards Creative Law

When a new model is given a Modeling Agency Agreement to sign, it is often the first time that they have seen this type of agreement.

Here are 5 tips to help you navigate the process.

  1. Take your time and review the agreement carefully. You should never be pressured into signing an agreement. Ask questions if you don't you don't understand something.
  2. Do your research. Research the agency and its reputation.
  3. Speak to models on the agency's roster to learn of their experiences and to better understand the type of work that the agency secures for its models.
  4. Determine how long the term of the agreement is for (how long will it be in effect)? Some jurisdictions (provinces) have limitations on how long the agreement can be in effect for and have specific rules on how it must be renewed.
  5. Determine how either party can terminate the agreement? What are your obligations once the agreement is terminated?

You should always speak to an entertainment lawyer before signing a Modeling Agency Agreement. Hiring an entertainment lawyer is a wise investment for anyone in the entertainment field. They can provide expert guidance and assistance in navigating the unique legal challenges and complexities of the industry. Not all entertainment lawyers have experience with modeling agreements, so be sure to seek out a lawyer with the necessary experience.

Originally published 11 November 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Edwards Creative Law
Edwards Creative Law
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More