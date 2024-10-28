ARTICLE
28 October 2024

Best Practices In Conducting Internal Investigations - Presentation To Barreau Du Quebéc

CM
Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP

Contributor

Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP logo
Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP is a leading corporate commercial and securities litigation boutique. The firm and each of our named partners are ranked nationally among the best of their peers. We are best known for our expertise in representing clients who participate in the capital markets and financial services industry.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
On October 11, 2024, Linda Fuerst and Dana Carson presented at the Barreau du Quebéc's conference: Recent Developments in Internal and Regulatory Investigations...
Canada Law Department Performance
Photo of Linda Fuerst
Photo of Dana Carson
Authors

On October 11, 2024, Linda Fuerst and Dana Carson presented at the Barreau du Quebéc's conference: Recent Developments in Internal and Regulatory Investigations on the topic of Best Practices in Conducting Internal Investigations.

Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP advises corporate clients on all aspects of internal investigations, from determining whether an investigation is warranted or required, through the design and conduct of the investigation, to the completion of the investigation and the reporting of findings and results. Our experienced lawyers have conducted internal investigations related to matters including alleged appropriation of corporate opportunities, trading activities, options trading practices, alleged misuse of corporate assets, related party transactions, financial reporting and disclosure issues, and fraud. We also advise individuals whose role or conduct is subject to internal investigations and represent respondents subject to investigation by a court appointed Receiver or Inspector.

To learn more about our Investigations practice, click here.

Click the image below to access the presentation slides:

1536142a.jpg

Originally published 11 October 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Linda Fuerst
Linda Fuerst
Photo of Dana Carson
Dana Carson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More