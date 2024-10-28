Best Practices In Conducting Internal Investigations - Presentation To Barreau Du Quebéc

On October 11, 2024, Linda Fuerst and Dana Carson presented at the Barreau du Quebéc's conference: Recent Developments in Internal and Regulatory Investigations on the topic of Best Practices in Conducting Internal Investigations.

Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP advises corporate clients on all aspects of internal investigations, from determining whether an investigation is warranted or required, through the design and conduct of the investigation, to the completion of the investigation and the reporting of findings and results. Our experienced lawyers have conducted internal investigations related to matters including alleged appropriation of corporate opportunities, trading activities, options trading practices, alleged misuse of corporate assets, related party transactions, financial reporting and disclosure issues, and fraud. We also advise individuals whose role or conduct is subject to internal investigations and represent respondents subject to investigation by a court appointed Receiver or Inspector.

