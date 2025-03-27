ARTICLE
27 March 2025

PMPRB Announces Anie Perrault As Acting Chairperson And Releases Latest Expenditure Report On Private Drug Plan Costs And Utilization

SB
Smart & Biggar

Contributor

Smart & Biggar logo
Smart & Biggar uncovers and maximizes intellectual property and technology assets for our clients. Today’s fast-paced innovation economy demands a higher level of expertise and attention to detail when it comes to IP strategy and protection. With over 125 lawyers, patent agents and trademark agents collaborating across five Canadian offices, Smart & Biggar is trusted by the world’s leading innovators to find value in their IP rights. As market leaders in IP, Smart & Biggar’s team is on the pulse when it comes to the latest developments and the wider industry changes that impact our clients. To stay informed, visit smartbiggar.ca/insights, including access to our RxIP Update (smartbiggar.ca/insights/rx-ip-updates), a monthly digest of the latest decisions and law surrounding the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
On March 6, 2025, the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) announced that Thomas Digby stepped down from his role as Chairperson of the PMPRB.
Canada Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Pierre-Olivier Ferko
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On March 6, 2025, the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) announced that Thomas Digby stepped down from his role as Chairperson of the PMPRB. Vice-Chairperson Anie Perrault is now serving as acting Chairperson until the Governor in Council announces a permanent replacement.

On February 25, 2025, the PMPRB also published its latest expenditure report on private drug plan costs and utilization: Private Drug Plans in Canada: Expenditure Report, 2018–2023. Highlights from the report include:

  • Higher-cost medicines ($10,000 or more) drove a 14.1% growth in private plan drug costs in 2023 and
  • Private insurance now accounts for an estimated 38% of prescribed drug spending ($15.8 billion).

Separately, the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) reported on March 11, 2025, that public drug program spending in Canada reached $18.4 billion in 2023, representing a 6.7% increase from 2022. According to the CIHI, individuals requiring high-cost drugs ($10,000 or more) comprise 45.3% of public drug spending overall, and drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes are the largest contributors to spending growth. Notably, the majority of this growth was attributed to rising demand for and spending on OZEMPIC (semaglutide), which reached $662 million in 2023 (up from $434 million in 2022).

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.

Authors
Photo of Pierre-Olivier Ferko
Pierre-Olivier Ferko
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More