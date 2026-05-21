And They’re Off… Candidate Eligibility And Common Pitfalls In Ontario Municipal Elections

May 1, 2026, marked the official start of Ontario’s 2026 municipal election season, the first day of the nomination and registration period. With nomination forms flying and candidates off to the races...

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May 1, 2026, marked the official start of Ontario’s 2026 municipal election season, the first day of the nomination and registration period. With nomination forms flying and candidates off to the races before the August 21, 2026, nomination deadline, it is a good time to review key eligibility requirements, common disqualifications, and recurring pitfalls, along with guidance for both municipal clerks and prospective candidates.

Ontario’s municipal election framework is designed to be accessible, but the eligibility and disqualification rules under the Municipal Elections Act, 1996, SO 1996, c 32, Sch are more technical than many candidates realize. Missteps at the nomination stage—or during the campaign—can result in a candidate’s disqualification, removal from office, or exposure to compliance proceedings.

Baseline Eligibility Requirements

To run for municipal office in Ontario, a candidate must satisfy the statutory criteria set out in section 17(2) of the Municipal Elections Act to be:

At least 18 years old;

A Canadian citizen;

A resident of the municipality, or an owner or tenant of land in the municipality (or the spouse of such an owner or tenant); and

Not prohibited from voting under ss. 17(3) or otherwise disqualified by law.

For candidates seeking office on a school board, additional qualifications apply relating to school board support (e.g., English public, French separate), and candidates must meet the applicable eligibility requirements under the Education Act.

For clerks, the key takeaway is that eligibility is assessed at the time of nomination and, in some cases, must be maintained throughout the campaign period and into office. For candidates, the critical point is that technical compliance matters—particularly with respect to residency and property interests.

Statutory Disqualifications

Even where a candidate meets the baseline criteria, the Municipal Elections Act imposes several disqualifying factors that render certain categories of people ineligible to stand as candidates, including:

A person prohibited from voting by ss. 17(3) of the Municipal Elections Act, including corporations, incarcerated persons, and persons convicted of the corrupt practice of bribery as defined in ss. 90(3) of the Municipal Elections Act;

An employee of the municipality (unless they take an unpaid leave of absence before being nominated) - ss. 30(1);

A Member of Parliament, Member of Provincial Parliament, or Senator (unless they resign their office before the close of nominations on nomination day) – ss. 29(1.1).

A candidate who failed to file a required campaign financial statement (or exceeded spending limits) in a prior election and remains subject to a compliance penalty period – ss. 88.23(2).

Section 258 of the Municipal Act sets out additional disqualifying factors, including:

A person who is not an employee of the municipality but who is the clerk, treasurer, Integrity Commissioner, Auditor General, Ombudsman or registrar referred to in section 223.11 or an investigator referred to in subsection 239.2 (1) of the municipality, or

A person who is not an employee of the municipality but who holds any administrative position of the municipality.

A judge of any court.

A member of the Assembly as provided in the Legislative Assembly Act or of the Senate or House of Commons of Canada.

Except in accordance with Part V of the Public Service of Ontario Act, 2006 and any regulations made under that Part, a public servant within the meaning of that Act.

For municipal clerks, employment-related disqualification is the most common issue. Clerks must confirm that any municipal employee who files a nomination has taken the required unpaid leave. For candidates, timing is critical—the unpaid leave must be in effect on the day the nomination is filed, not after.

Residency and Qualification Through Property

The residency requirement is often misunderstood. A candidate need not live in the municipality if they (or their spouse) own or rent property there. However, the connection must be legitimate and capable of objective verification.

Common issues include:

Reliance on informal or undocumented lease arrangements;

Temporary or nominal property interests created solely to establish eligibility; and,

Disputes over whether a property qualifies as a “tenant” interest under the Municipal Elections Act.

Clerks are not expected to conduct full evidentiary investigations, but they should ensure that nomination forms are complete on their face and supported by the required declarations. Where concerns arise or uncertainty exists upon reviewing the nomination forms and declarations, clerks should document the issue and, where appropriate, obtain legal advice.

Nomination Process and Certification

The clerk’s role in certifying nominations is administrative, but not purely mechanical. Under section 35 of the Municipal Elections Act, the clerk must be satisfied that a nomination complies with the Act before certifying it.

A clerk should confirm:

Completion of the prescribed nomination form;

Payment of the filing fee;

Inclusion of the required endorsement signatures (for council offices); and

Compliance with eligibility requirements, on the face of the documentation.

Clerks are not adjudicators of disputed facts. Where eligibility is unclear, the clerk may accept the nomination if, on a basic review, it appears to be compliant, leaving any challenge to be addressed through a court application.

Accordingly, candidates should not assume that certification by the clerk immunizes or protects them from challenge. Courts retain the authority to determine eligibility, including after the election, when eligibility is disputed.

Common Pitfalls Leading to Disqualification

In practice, a small number of recurring issues account for a disproportionate share of post-election disputes and compliance problems. Some common pitfalls include:

Failure to Properly Take Leave from Employment

Municipal employees occasionally file nominations before arranging and commencing an unpaid leave of absence. This is a clear statutory disqualification and can invalidate the candidacy.

Unresolved Prior Campaign Compliance Issues

Candidates who failed to file financial statements, filed late, or exceeded spending limits in a prior election may be subject to an automatic disqualification period. This is often overlooked, particularly by repeat candidates.

Defective Nomination Filings

Errors in endorsement signatures, incomplete forms, or incorrect filing fees can result in rejection if not corrected before the nomination deadline. Clerks should flag deficiencies early when noticed, but the legal responsibility rests with the candidate.

Misunderstanding of Property-Based Qualification

Some candidates overestimate the strength of their connection to a municipality. Nominal or last-minute arrangements may not withstand scrutiny if challenged. The difficulty is that the definitions of “owner or tenant” and “tenant” in the Municipal Elections Act are broad and vague, and the legislature has not passed any regulations pursuant to ss. 17(4) of the Municipal Elections Act specifying the circumstances in which a person is and is not considered to be a tenant. This leaves uncertainty enough to allow for challenges.

Post-Nomination Loss of Qualification

A candidate who becomes disqualified after nomination (for example, by resuming municipal employment without proper status) may face removal from office if elected.

Implications for Clerks

Clerks are the gatekeepers of the nomination process, but their role has limits. Best practices include:

Applying a consistent, documented approach to nomination review;

Avoiding substantive determinations of disputed eligibility where evidence is unclear;

Keeping detailed records of communications and decisions; and

Seeking legal advice in close, uncertain, or novel cases.

Clerks should also ensure that candidates are directed to appropriate guidance materials early in the process to reduce preventable errors.

Implications for Candidates

Candidates should approach eligibility and nomination as a compliance exercise, not a formality. Candidates should consider:

Confirming eligibility well in advance of filing;

Obtaining written documentation supporting any property-based qualification;

Addressing employment status issues before submitting a nomination; and

Reviewing prior campaign compliance records carefully.

Where uncertainty exists, early legal advice can prevent costly disputes later.

Conclusion

Ontario’s municipal election framework is an accessible one, but not necessarily forgiving of technical errors. Eligibility and disqualification issues are among the most common sources of post-election challenges and reputational risk.

For clerks, a well-documented, disciplined nomination process is the best protection. For candidates, careful attention to statutory requirements is essential. In both cases, early identification of potential issues is the key to avoiding avoidable disqualification.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.