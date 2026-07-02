How Canadian Grain Commission Modernization Updates Affect Producers

The Canadian Grain Commission is undergoing significant modernization, adjusting fee structures and investing in digital service delivery while conducting a broader review of the Canada Grain Act. These changes directly impact grain farmers' costs, producer delivery protections, and access to quality assurance programs, making it essential for producers to understand how these developments affect their marketing and delivery decisions.

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The Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) is in the midst of a significant modernization period, adjusting its fee structure, investing in digital service delivery and conducting a broader review of the Canada Grain Act. For grain farmers, these developments affect the cost of doing business, producer delivery protections, and how quality assurance programs are accessed and used.

The CGC, established under the Canada Grain Act, is the federal agency responsible for setting and maintaining Canada’s grain quality standards and protecting producer rights in transactions with licensed grain companies.

In October 2025, the CGC updated its strategic plan for fiscal years 2026-27 onward, and several recent developments are directly relevant to producers planning their marketing and delivery decisions.

Fee stability through 2028, but change is coming

After completing a review of its revenues and costs, the CGC determined its fees no longer cover the cost of providing the organization’s services and licences. The review found that the existing cost framework, originally set in 2013, is less than required to sustain the CGC’s current operations, modernize its services and position the CGC as a global leader in grain science.

Rather than immediately raise fees, the CGC has committed to draw down its accumulated reserves. As of October 2025, the CGC announced it would continue using its surplus to cover budget shortfalls and avoid potential fee increases until 2028.

Successive years of surplus draw are projected to reduce the available balance from $156 million in 2021, to approximately $57 million by March 31, 2028, including $40 million previously set aside as an operating contingency.

CGC fees did see a modest increase, with most fees rising 2.7 per cent in March 2025, but any further changes have been postponed to April 1, 2028, with the commission committed to find cost-saving measures before that date.

Producers should plan for the possibility of fee increases in the 2028-29 crop year and beyond.

Digital modernization and the MyCGC portal

In fiscal year 2025-26, the CGC is investing $3.5 million in technology and digital infrastructure, including continued development of the MyCGC portal and upgrades to the Grain Research Laboratory. The MyCGC platform is central to the CGC’s goal of delivering faster, more accessible services to producers and grain companies alike.

The CGC’s modernization priorities include facilitating producers’ marketing decisions through additional analytical testing results via the Harvest Sample Program. The Harvest Sample Program is free to participate in and provides producers with unofficial grades and quality results to help them make informed marketing decisions before delivering their grain. Additionally, the CGC will modernize client service and information management systems to deliver services more effectively.

The Canada Grain Act review

A broader review of the Canada Grain Act, led by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, is ongoing, and its outcome will shape how producer delivery rights and protections and inspection requirements, are structured for years to come. Key issues in the review include the future of mandatory outward inspection, the potential reinstatement of inward inspection at terminal elevators, and whether the CGC’s mandate should be refocused more squarely on farmer-facing protections.

The timeline and potential impacts of the Canada Grain Act review remain unknown at this time.

Producer railway cars and delivery rights

For producers who wish to bypass the primary elevator system, the producer railway car program remains available. Producers may submit applications for a producer railway car to the CGC through an administrator, or directly if they are self-administering, and each application must be a distinct order for a single grade of grain going to a particular station and destination. This option can provide producers with more direct access to terminal markets.

Originally published by Western Producer’s “Ask a Lawyer” column.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.