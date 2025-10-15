Bill 96: Who Can Represent A Business Registered With The OQLF?

Enacted on June 1, 2022, Bill 96, officially titled An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec (SQ 2022, c. 14), brought sweeping changes...

Since Bill 96 came into effect, only a member of an enterprise's management team can represent it before the OQLF.

The new section 139.1 of the Charter of the French Language has sparked debate over the scope of the term “member of management.”

The Superior Court confirmed that the OQLF's strict interpretation, requiring the representative to be an employee with real decision-making authority, is not unreasonable.

The case is now before the Quebec Court of Appeal, whose ruling could clarify the obligations of enterprises registered with the OQLF.

In the meantime, enterprises are advised to appoint an internal representative who meets the OQLF's criteria, while continuing to rely on external professionals for guidance.

Enacted on June 1, 2022, Bill 96, officially titled An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec(SQ 2022, c. 14), brought sweeping changes to the Charter of the French Language (the “Charter”) (CQLR, c. C-11).

While much attention has been paid to the more publicized aspects of this reform, some amendments have gone relatively unnoticed — yet remain highly significant for enterprises required to comply with the Charter. One notable example is the addition of section 139.1, which now governs how enterprises registered with the Office québécois de la langue française (the “OQLF”) may be represented.

Previously, the Charter imposed no specific rules on this matter. Enterprises could even appoint external advisors to act on their behalf. That's no longer the case: only a member of management, or, where applicable, the representative designated by the enterprise's francization committee, may now represent the enterprise before the OQLF.

But what exactly does “member of management” mean? This seemingly straightforward concept has sparked quite a debate in interpretation.

The Term “Member of Management” Under the Microscope

This issue came to the forefront in Gestion de projets Conceptal & Associés Inc. v. Attorney General of Québec (2025 QCCS 1487). Since 2005, the enterprise and its president, Chantal Larouche, have been supporting businesses through the francization process, including by liaising directly with the OQLF.

The introduction of section 139.1 of the Charter of the French Language, however, disrupted their operations. The OQLF now refuses to communicate directly with Ms. Larouche on behalf of her clients, as she does not hold a management position within those enterprises.

In an effort to resolve the issue, some client enterprises passed board resolutions appointing Ms. Larouche as “Director of Francization,” thereby designating her as part of their management team. The OQLF rejected that solution, maintaining that a “member of management,” for the purposes of section 139.1 of the Charter, must:

be an employee of the enterprise,

be part of its management structure, and

exercise real decision-making authority.

After their motion for an interlocutory injunction was dismissed in 2023, the plaintiffs brought an application for judicial review and a declaratory judgment. They argue, first, that the OQLF's interpretation of section 139.1 is unreasonable, and second, that the provision itself is constitutionally invalid. Alternatively, they ask the Court to confirm that a board resolution is sufficient to meet the requirement set out in section 139.1.

According to the plaintiffs, the OQLF's reading of section 139.1 is unreasonable because it adds conditions not found in the wording of the statute. The section simply requires that an enterprise be represented by a “member of management,” without stipulating that this person must be an employee or hold decision-making authority.

In response, the OQLF maintains that its interpretation of the Charter is justified, as it reflects the legislature's intent to enhance corporate accountability and personal responsibility in the francization process. The Office also argues that courts owe a degree of deference to its interpretation of the Charter of the French Language.

The Superior Court Upholds a ReasonableInterpretationDespiteCriticism

In a decision authored by the Honourable Justice Lukasz Granosik, the Superior Court found that several interpretations of the term “member of management” were plausible. Nevertheless, the interpretation adopted by the OQLF was not unreasonable. It does not lead to an absurd result, aligns with the objectives of the Charter of the French Language, and remains consistent with its other provisions.

The Court noted that, while this may not be the most persuasive interpretation — or the one it would have chosen itself — it cannot be said to be unreasonable.

At the same time, the Court acknowledged that the plaintiffs' criticisms of section 139.1 were legitimate, even though they do not affect the provision's legality:

“[26] Finally, as the plaintiffs argue, section 139.1 of the Charter effectively grants the OQLF the power to interfere with the choice of interlocutors, a rather unusual approach for a government agency in a Western democracy. It is also reasonable to suggest that this measure could make the francization process less efficient, as enterprises will be deprived of professional and specialized external resources. This legislative choice may be debatable, but the Court cannot rule on its advisability; it can only determine its legality.”

In short, the Court concluded that the OQLF's interpretation of section 139.1 of the Charter is not unreasonable.

The Court also held that there was no constitutional basis to strike down the provision, since the right to representation invoked by the plaintiffs is not a fundamental or absolute right in their dealings with public authorities.

Finally, the Court dismissed the plaintiffs' alternative claim, finding that it would be inappropriate to grant the declaratory judgment sought.

AppealGranted: The Debate Is Far from Over

OnAugust 1, 2025, the Court of Appeal granted leave to appeal the Superior Court's decision (2025 QCCA 950). This opens the door to a more in-depth examination of the meaning of “member of management”,a debate that is likely to continue before Quebec's highest court over the coming year.

What This Means for Businesses

All enterprises employing 25 or more people in Quebec for a period of six months are required to register with the OQLF within six months following that period.

Once registered, enterprises must designate a member of their management who is authorized to represent them before the OQLF as part of the francization process.

The Gestion de projets Conceptal & Associés Inc. v. Attorney General of Quebec case highlights the OQLF's strict approach to interpreting section 139.1 of the Charter of the French Language. In practice, the Office considers that only someone who is both an employee and a member of an enterprise's management team, with real decision-making authority, can act as its representative in the francization process.

Until the Court of Appeal provides further guidance, enterprises would be wise to appoint an internal representative who clearly fits this profile, while continuing to draw on the expertise of external counsel or professionals to support their francization and compliance efforts under the Charter.

FAQ

What is Bill 96 ?

Bill 96, titled An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec, is a legislative reform adopted by the National Assembly of Québec in 2022. It aims to strengthen the use of French across both the public and private sectors in Quebec, including within businesses, public administration, education, and the courts.

What is the new French language law?

The Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québecamends and expands the Charter of the French Language (commonly known as Bill 101). It introduces a range of new obligations for businesses, employers, and institutions, with the goal of ensuring that French remains the predominant language of work, service, and communication in Quebec.

When did Bill 96 come into effect?

Most provisions of Bill 96 came into force on June 1, 2022, with certain measures being implemented gradually since that date. Among them is section 139.1 of the Charter of the French Language, which specifies who may represent a business before the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF).

Who must register with the OQLF, and within what timeframe?

Any business that employs 25 or more people in Quebec for a period of at least six months must register with the OQLF within six months following the end of that period. Once registered, the business must designate a member of its management who is authorized torepresent it in the francization process and ensure ongoing compliance with the Charter of the French Language.

