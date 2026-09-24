Canada Investment Summit 2026: Turning Investment Commitments Into Economic Growth

Key takeaways from the Canada Investment Summit for businesses:

The first Canada Investment Summit (the Summit) underscored strong investor interest in Canada; the next phase involves translating investment commitments into active development.

(the Summit) underscored strong investor interest in Canada; the next phase involves translating investment commitments into active development. Economic sovereignty , supply-chain resilience and strategic domestic capacity will remain central for businesses, investors and governments.

, supply-chain resilience and strategic domestic capacity will remain central for businesses, investors and governments. Project readiness is critical . Organizations should assess regulatory pathways, financing structures, procurement requirements, Indigenous consultation, stakeholder engagement and commercial risk allocation from the outset.

. Organizations should assess regulatory pathways, financing structures, procurement requirements, Indigenous consultation, stakeholder engagement and commercial risk allocation from the outset. Strategic-sector opportunities will require tailored legal, commercial and execution strategies.

will require tailored legal, commercial and execution strategies. Businesses that align project planning with government priorities, address execution risks proactively and demonstrate credible delivery plans will be better positioned to access capital.

The Summit brought together international investors from nearly 30 countries, representing more than $100 trillion in assets, and generated nearly $500 billion in new investment commitments.

The critical challenge is converting this momentum into active development and long-term economic growth.

To explore what comes next, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG), PwC Canada, Ontario Centres of Innovation and Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network convened a closed-door discussion with senior leaders from government, industry and the investment community on the legal, commercial and strategic conditions required to move investment commitments toward execution.

Top investment themes driving Canada's economic growth

1. The growing importance of economic sovereignty in investment decision-making

Geopolitical uncertainty, shifting trade relationships and supply-chain disruptions have increased demand for strategic domestic capacity, resilient supply-chains and diversified export markets.

This shift affects strategic sectors that combine economic growth, national resilience and long-term global demand. National-interest considerations may affect deal timing, regulatory review, procurement eligibility, supply-chain requirements, data governance, financing conditions and government support.

For businesses and investors, these issues demand proactive counsel regarding foreign investment review, national security, procurement eligibility, supply-chain structuring, data governance and access to government programs.

2. The need for greater execution certainty to move projects from announcement to delivery

Capital is available for Canadian projects. Investors, lenders and project proponents will now focus on whether those projects can move through financing, regulatory review, permitting, procurement, construction and commercialization on predictable timelines.

Project certainty will remain central. Businesses and investors should assess timelines, permitting requirements, infrastructure availability, Indigenous consultation, stakeholder alignment, financing structures and commercial risk allocation before capital is committed. These issues can affect valuation, financing, closing conditions, public funding eligibility and project feasibility.

3. Sector opportunities will require tailored execution strategies

Summit-related opportunities may arise across defence and aerospace, major infrastructure, energy, critical minerals, technology, AI, advanced manufacturing and food supply chains. Each sector requires a tailored approach. Key considerations include:

Defence and aerospace: controlled-goods, security-clearance, procurement, intellectual property and supply-chain provenance issues.

controlled-goods, security-clearance, procurement, intellectual property and supply-chain provenance issues. Energy and critical minerals: coordinated permitting, environmental assessment, Indigenous consultation, offtake arrangements and financing structures.

coordinated permitting, environmental assessment, Indigenous consultation, offtake arrangements and financing structures. Technology, AI and digital infrastructure: privacy, cybersecurity, data sovereignty, intellectual property, export controls and public funding conditions.

For senior business leaders and investors, the key question is whether a project is ready for execution. Legal planning at the outset can help project teams identify execution risks, test diligence assumptions and align project strategy with regulatory, financing, procurement and commercial requirements.

Navigating this transition from theoretical capital to tangible infrastructure requires experienced counsel to ensure execution certainty.

How BLG can help: Converting Canada Investment Summit commitments into operational assets

Turning the capital allocations and policy shifts announced at the Summit into shovel-ready projects requires navigating complex regulatory environments, multi-jurisdictional approvals and evolving financing structures.

BLG operates at the intersection of public policy, private capital and operational delivery. As a full-service national firm, we convene the necessary stakeholders and deploy the legal strategies required to move major mandates from initial capital allocation to commercial operation.

Strategic legal advisory across the capital lifecycle

Our national teams bridge the gap between strategy and execution across key project phases:

Foreign investment and supply-chain compliance: Securing national security clearances, navigating statutory investment reviews and protecting international trade corridors require proactive regulatory engagement. Our teams align cross-border capital with Canadian statutory requirements across defence and national security files and complex transportation and logistics networks.

Securing national security clearances, navigating statutory investment reviews and protecting international trade corridors require proactive regulatory engagement. Our teams align cross-border capital with Canadian statutory requirements across defence and national security files and complex transportation and logistics networks. Asset acquisition and site control: Scalable land rights, reliable power access and structured project financing are essential for long-term yield. We assemble the real estate foundations, municipal approvals and delivery models required for large-scale infrastructure projects, specialized commercial real estate portfolios and expanding data centres and digital infrastructure.

Scalable land rights, reliable power access and structured project financing are essential for long-term yield. We assemble the real estate foundations, municipal approvals and delivery models required for large-scale infrastructure projects, specialized commercial real estate portfolios and expanding data centres and digital infrastructure. Resource development and energy transition: Moving major industrial initiatives forward requires managing grid interconnection, environmental assessments and operational risk. We structure project finance and joint ventures across energy and power projects while de-risking extraction through targeted strategies in the mining sector.

Moving major industrial initiatives forward requires managing grid interconnection, environmental assessments and operational risk. We structure project finance and joint ventures across energy and power projects while de-risking extraction through targeted strategies in the mining sector. Consent and economic partnership: Sustainable project delivery in Canada depends on authentic economic partnership. We design equity models, navigate duty-to-consult obligations and negotiate long-term agreements backed by deep experience in Indigenous law.

Strategic next steps for project proponents and institutional investors

Execution delay erodes asset yield. Before deploying capital or finalizing project structures, connect with our national project execution partners to audit your regulatory strategy, assess structural risks and accelerate your capital deployment timeline.

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