Episode 106: Designing A Business For The Next 100 Years (Podcast)

Partner Heather Barnhouse sits down with Rachel Mielke, founder and CEO of Hillberg & Berk, to discuss her journey from designing jewelry at her kitchen table in Regina to building a nationally recognized Canadian brand.

Across over 80 countries, Dentons helps you grow, protect, operate and finance your organization by providing uniquely global and deeply local legal solutions. Polycentric, purpose-driven and committed to inclusion, diversity, equity and sustainability, we focus on what matters most to you.

Article Insights

Heather Barnhouse’s articles from Dentons Canada LLP are most popular: with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries Dentons Canada LLP are most popular: within Strategy, Environment and Law Department Performance topic(s)

with Finance and Tax Executives and Inhouse Counsel

in Canada

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In this episode, Heather welcomes Rachel Mielke, founder and CEO of Hillberg & Berk. Rachel reflects on her entrepreneurial roots and the journey from designing jewelry at her kitchen table in Regina to leading a nationally recognized Canadian brand. She discusses the balance between creativity and business leadership, lessons learned from opening stores across the country, and how the company adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rachel also shares insights on building a strong community around a brand, developing confidence as a founder, and creating a sustainable approach to growth. Along the way, she highlights memorable milestones, including appearing on Dragon's Den, creating jewelry for Queen Elizabeth II, and partnering with Team Canada. Throughout the conversation, Rachel emphasizes the value of trusting your instincts, investing in relationships, and building a business that supports both professional success and personal well-being. To find out more about Hillberg & Berk, visit their website.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.