Episode 101: Building A Capital Markets Powerhouse With Strategic Leadership And Innovation (Podcast)

Across over 80 countries, Dentons helps you grow, protect, operate and finance your organization by providing uniquely global and deeply local legal solutions. Polycentric, purpose-driven and committed to inclusion, diversity, equity and sustainability, we focus on what matters most to you.

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Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In this episode, Heather welcomes Deborah Honig founder and president of Adelaide Capital, an investor relations firm focused on small to mid-cap Canadian-listed equities, to discuss building a firm from scratch and navigating capital markets cycles. Deborah shares her Bay Street background, why she launched Adelaide in 2017, and how the firm grew organically while managing market-driven volatility, including losing 70% of clients early in COVID and pivoting quickly into webinars and a social media/digital marketing division. She outlines how Adelaide evaluates clients, prioritizing strong, honest management teams, clear communication, and realistic goal, offers guidance for companies considering going public and explains why her team became all-female without setting out to do so. To find out more about Adelaide Capital visit their website. self The podcast episode qualifies for: Law Society of British Columbia: 30 minutes Practice Management

30 minutes Practice Management Law Society of Ontario: 30 minutes Professionalism

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

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