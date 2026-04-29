Canada Strong For All: Highlights From The 2026 Spring Economic Update

The Spring Economic Update (“Update”) was tabled in the House of Commons against a backdrop of heightened global instability, particularly oil price market volatility caused by the conflict in the Middle East...

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The Spring Economic Update (“Update”) was tabled in the House of Commons against a backdrop of heightened global instability, particularly oil price market volatility caused by the conflict in the Middle East, in addition to rapid and continuous shifts in U.S. tariff policy. The tone of the Update is one of resilience and economic diversification, with deficits implicitly justified as necessary to navigate uncertainty and support long-term growth. The Update projected a modestly improved fiscal picture, selective affordability relief, and a continued emphasis on investment and stability.

Fiscal Outlook

The Update estimates that last year’s federal deficit came in at $66.9 billion, more than $11.5 billion lower than the $78.3 billion forecast in the 2025 budget, thanks largely to improved economic performance and some lapses in planned spending as well as improved revenues with increases in oil prices as a result of the Middle East conflict. The government predicts the annual deficit will decline to $53.2 billion by 2030–31.

Despite the inflation rate hovering around the Bank of Canada’s target two per cent figure for nearly two years, two key areas on the affordability front—fuel and groceries—continue to be elevated.

The government is using some of the available fiscal room for increased spending of $54.5 billion over six years. That includes $37.5 billion for new measures such as the previously announced groceries and essentials benefit, and a temporary suspension of the federal fuel excise tax.

Debt servicing costs are estimated at $54 billion in 2025–26 and are projected to rise to $80.9 billion by 2030–31, largely in line with fall projections. These trends underscore the increasing cost of financing near-term consumption through debt.

Below, we highlight the Update’s key measures and initiatives.

Building Canada Strong

Major Projects Office: Support for 21 nation-building projects, expected to create 60,000 construction jobs and attract more than $125 billion in new investment.

Support for 21 nation-building projects, expected to create 60,000 construction jobs and attract more than $125 billion in new investment. Defence Industrial Strategy: A whole-of-government approach to strengthening Canada’s defence industry, prioritizing Canadian suppliers, innovation, and streamlined procurement.

A whole-of-government approach to strengthening Canada’s defence industry, prioritizing Canadian suppliers, innovation, and streamlined procurement. Defence Investment Agency: A new agency to equip the Canadian Armed Forces while maximizing economic benefits from defence investments.

A new agency to equip the Canadian Armed Forces while maximizing economic benefits from defence investments. Canada’s First Investment Summit: Scheduled for fall 2026, aimed at positioning Canada as a leading global investment destination.

Scheduled for fall 2026, aimed at positioning Canada as a leading global investment destination. Sustainable Finance Conference: Convening domestic and international stakeholders to advance Canada’s sustainable finance taxonomy and investment opportunities.

Convening domestic and international stakeholders to advance Canada’s sustainable finance taxonomy and investment opportunities. Auto Strategy: Incentivizing domestic vehicle production and leveraging Canada’s strengths in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to support leadership in electric vehicle manufacturing.

Incentivizing domestic vehicle production and leveraging Canada’s strengths in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to support leadership in electric vehicle manufacturing. Nature Strategy: Advancing conservation goals, aligning industrial strategies with environmental protection, and mobilizing capital for nature-based investments.

Supporting Workers

Team Canada Strong: A national initiative to recruit, train, and employ 80,000 to 100,000 skilled trades workers by 2030–31, aligned to Canada’s housing, infrastructure and defence needs.

A national initiative to recruit, train, and employ 80,000 to 100,000 skilled trades workers by 2030–31, aligned to Canada’s housing, infrastructure and defence needs. Employee Ownership Trust Tax Exemption: Permanently extending the exemption to encourage worker ownership.

Permanently extending the exemption to encourage worker ownership. Canada Pension Plan Contribution Rate: Reducing the base CPP contribution rate from 9.9% to 9.5% effective January 1, 2027, yielding annual savings of approximately $133 for an employee earning $70,000, with corresponding employer savings.

Making Life More Affordable

Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit: A temporary enhancement to the GST benefit, costing $11.8 billion over five years, beginning with a 50% increase effective June 5 for more than 12 million Canadians.

A temporary enhancement to the GST benefit, costing $11.8 billion over five years, beginning with a 50% increase effective June 5 for more than 12 million Canadians. Fuel Excise Tax Pause: A temporary suspension until Labour Day, reducing gasoline prices by up to 10¢/L and diesel by 4¢/L.

A temporary suspension until Labour Day, reducing gasoline prices by up to 10¢/L and diesel by 4¢/L. Mobile Plan Costs: Continued reductions in pricing with improved data offerings.

Continued reductions in pricing with improved data offerings. Banking Fees: Capping non-sufficient funds fees at $10.

Capping non-sufficient funds fees at $10. Disability Tax Credit: Streamlining the application process for certain long-term medical conditions.

Streamlining the application process for certain long-term medical conditions. Housing Measures: Reducing development charges, providing targeted GST relief for homebuyers, cutting regulatory barriers to accelerate construction, supporting innovation in construction technologies, and advancing over $7 billion in low-cost CMHC financing.

Reducing development charges, providing targeted GST relief for homebuyers, cutting regulatory barriers to accelerate construction, supporting innovation in construction technologies, and advancing over $7 billion in low-cost CMHC financing. Support for Vulnerable Populations: Continued funding for homelessness initiatives and housing supports for survivors of gender-based violence.

Safer and Stronger Communities

Sport Investments: $755 million to expand access to sport, enhance infrastructure use, and support high-performance athletes.

$755 million to expand access to sport, enhance infrastructure use, and support high-performance athletes. Indigenous Communities: $4.3 billion for essential services, including health benefits and culturally relevant education.

$4.3 billion for essential services, including health benefits and culturally relevant education. Small Craft Harbours: Nearly $1 billion to repair and modernize critical harbour infrastructure.

Nearly $1 billion to repair and modernize critical harbour infrastructure. Financial Crimes Agency and National Anti-Fraud Strategy: Establishing a new agency to combat financial crimes and protect Canadians.

Ensuring Food Security for Canadians

In addition to the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, the Update includes previously announced measures designed to tackle food insecurity, supporting producers, and strengthening supply chains.

$500 million from the Strategic Response Fund to help Canadian food companies increase their capacity

Immediate expensing for greenhouses to supercharge food production

Additional funding for food banks to ease immediate pressure

Developing a National Food Security Strategy to make food more affordable and strengthen domestic food production

Working toward standardized unit price labelling with provinces and territories

To this effect, the government proposes to amend the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Act and the Pest Control Products Act to amend the mandates of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the Pest Management Regulatory Agency to include consideration of food security and cost of food.

National Sovereign Fund (Canada Strong Fund)

The government’s flagship investment initiative includes an initial $25 billion commitment over three years to invest in major nation-building projects such as ports, mines, and trade and energy corridors designed to strengthen domestic supply chains and expand access to global markets. The Fund will invest alongside private and international partners, focusing primarily on equity investments, and is expected to offer Canadians a new ownership stake in strategic assets across the economy.

The Fund will operate as an arm’s-length Crown corporation, reporting to the Minister of Finance and National Revenue. A CEO and an independent board of directors will lead the Fund to ensure a continued focus on long-term value creation for Canadians. Further details on the Fund’s mandate, structure, governance framework, and retail offering are expected in the coming months.

Opposition Reaction

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the ongoing spending by the government and the size of the deficit which has doubled since Justin Trudeau was Prime Minister. He described the Update as fiscally irresponsible—a “credit card budget” which creates “more cost, higher taxes and more debt.”

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves Blanchet argued that the Update insufficiently addresses tariff-related pressures on sectors such as steel and aluminum.

NDP Leader Avi Lewis contended that affordability measures fell short and criticized the Canada Strong Fund’s debt-financed structure, echoing the position of Pierre Poilievre. He also noted the absence of measures targeting windfall oil profits.

What’s Next

With a parliamentary majority, the Liberal government does not require opposition support to implement the Spring Economic Update 2026.

Beyond Parliament, the Update points to a “rapidly changing and increasingly fragmented world,” and reiterates the government’s commitment to focus on what Canada “can control”—building a stronger, more resilient, more independent economy “for all Canadians” and “benefitting all Canadians” across the country.

Affordability remains a central theme of the Update with the anticipated measures delivering targeted support where the government believes matters most. Similarly, the featured defence and strategic investments build on the economic plan the government is already implementing.

All of this is unfolding amid continued geopolitical and trade tensions. The next milestone— Budget 2026—provides the government with the opportunity to demonstrate progress achieved to date and the important work that remains to build economic growth and prosperity.

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