What Canada’s New AI Strategy Means For Enterprise AI

Last week, the federal government unveiled AI for All, an ambitious national strategy designed to accelerate AI adoption from just over 12% today to 60% by 20341 while advancing trust, opportunity, and Canadian sovereignty as foundational principles for the country’s AI future.

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Last week, the federal government unveiled AI for All, an ambitious national strategy designed to accelerate AI adoption from just over 12% today to 60% by 20341 while advancing trust, opportunity, and Canadian sovereignty as foundational principles for the country’s AI future.

The strategy emphasizes responsible AI deployment, transparent governance, sovereign infrastructure, and the growth of Canadian AI champions, signalling that Canada’s approach to AI will be defined not only by innovation, but by trust.

The Priorities Shaping Canada’s AI Future

Beyond ambitious adoption targets, Canada’s AI strategy sends a clear message about the kind of AI the country wants to champion.

The strategy places trust, responsible deployment, transparent governance, and Canadian sovereignty at the centre of its vision, recognizing that long-term success will depend on more than rapid innovation alone. It also emphasizes the importance of sovereign infrastructure and supporting Canadian AI champions capable of competing on the global stage.

Trust Will Define the Next Competitive Advantage

As AI becomes embedded in critical business processes, organizations are evaluating solutions on more than speed, automation, and productivity alone. Those benefits remain important, but as adoption accelerates, enterprise priorities are evolving.

Organizations are increasingly looking beyond performance metrics to evaluate how AI is governed and whether the appropriate controls are in place to deploy it responsibly. That shift is already underway. According to Grant Thornton’s 2026 AI Impact Survey, 78% of executives lack confidence they could pass an independent AI governance audit within 90 days2.

Trust Is Earned, Not Claimed

Trust cannot be built overnight, nor is it achieved simply by adding AI to an existing product. In high-stakes environments, it is earned through years of experience, rigorous governance, and a proven ability to deliver secure, accurate, and reliable outcomes where they matter most.

As AI adoption continues to accelerate, organizations will seek solutions backed by deep domain expertise, strong security practices, transparent governance, and a demonstrated track record of success. In this next era of AI, experience will matter just as much as innovation.

Building AI Organizations Can Trust

Canada’s new AI strategy reflects a broader shift in how organizations are thinking about artificial intelligence. The conversation is expanding beyond adoption and productivity to include trust, accountability, sovereignty, and long-term value.

As Canada looks to the future, the opportunity extends beyond developing more AI. It is about developing AI that organizations can trust.

For more than two decades, Apertera has worked alongside legal, financial, and regulatory organizations where precision, security, and quality are non-negotiable. That experience has shaped our approach to AI, combining advanced AI with deep domain expertise and professional oversight to help organizations move forward with confidence.

Built in Canada. Governed in Canada. Designed for organizations where trust, context, and precision matter.

Footnotes

1 Prime Minister of Canada. Prime Minister Carney launches AI for All: Canada’s new national artificial intelligence strategy. June 4, 2026.

2 Grant Thornton’s 2026 AI Impact Survey

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