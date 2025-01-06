Top 4 Passports To Buy In 2025 (Video)

Looking to secure a 2nd, 3rd, or even 4th passport? In this article, we dive into the top citizenship-by-investment options for 2025, focusing on direct citizenship programs that deliver speed and convenience.

In general, citizenship and residency by investment programs can be broadly categorized into three groups:

The first category is direct citizenship purchase, offering the fastest route to citizenship without the need for residency or relocating to another country. This option provides immediate citizenship through investment, making it the most time-efficient choice.

The 2nd category encompasses residency programs that lead to citizenship, typically requiring 4–6 years to qualify. These programs demand minimal physical presence—often just a few days every 1–2 years—but you must first secure residency before becoming eligible for citizenship. Direct citizenship purchases are not an option in these countries.

The 3rd category includes standard residency programs, where you must live in the country for a significant period to become eligible for citizenship. This is the most common pathway worldwide, requiring full relocation and long-term commitment to meet the residency requirements.

Today, we're focusing on the first category: direct, fast-track citizenship programs that let you secure a second passport with minimal effort—seriously, it's almost as easy as lifting a finger. Okay, maybe a few fingers, but only to handle the paperwork and investment. If you have the funds, the process is remarkably straightforward.

You might already be familiar with some of these programs or have heard about them, but today we're spotlighting the top 4 programs that stand out for their convenience, value, and efficiency.

The top 4 direct citizenships you can purchase to obtain an alternative passport are in order of our rankings:

Malta (EU) Grenada St. Kitts & Nevis Antigua & Barbuda

In this guide, we'll explain why Malta is our top choice and why Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, and Antigua & Barbuda hold the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th positions respectively.

Why These Programs Stand Out

None of the citizenship-by-investment programs we're covering today require:

Proof of language proficiency.

Cultural or historical knowledge exams.

Prior residency, education, or work experience in the country.

As long as you meet these basic criteria, you can qualify:

You have the required financial resources.

You have no criminal record or convictions.

You are not a politically exposed person (PEP).

You have no serious medical issues.

Malta Citizenship by Investment Program – Ranked #1 on Our 2025 List

Malta offers the only direct citizenship-by-investment program in the EU, making it our top-ranked passport for 2025. This Mediterranean island nation, a full EU and Schengen member, provides unparalleled benefits through its passport, allowing holders to:

Reside, work, and study in 27 EU countries without restrictions, provided you establish residency in that country with your EU passport.

Enjoy visa-free travel to 187+ countries, including visa-free entry to the USA (eSTA required).

Considering the possibility of nine additional candidate countries joining the EU in the future, the number of countries where you can live, work, and study with an EU passport could significantly expand. Unfortunately NO other non-EU passport in the WORLD can claim this feature.

Program Details

Cost: EUR 800,000–1.5 million (depending on property choice, if you will rent or buy, and family size).

Timeline: 12–14 months (no residency required but short visits needed).

Eligibility:

Good health.

Clean criminal record.

Proof of funds for donation and investment.

Spouse & children under 18 can be included. Financially dependent family (18-28yrs old) & parents 55+ yrs old can be included.

Key Benefits

Full EU rights to live, work, and study.

Visa-free travel to the USA (unique on this list).

No requirement for full-time residency.

Although it's one of the more expensive options, Malta offers exceptional value for money compared to alternatives like the EUR 5.5 million Austrian passport.

Although it's one of the more expensive options, Malta offers exceptional value for money compared to alternatives like the EUR 5.5 million Austrian passport.

Grenada – Ranked #2 Passport to Buy in 2025

Grenada, part of the Caribbean's citizenship-by-investment cluster, offers a passport through either a US$240,000 Government donation or a real estate-linked investment. This passport provides visa-free access to 147 countries, including the EU, UK, and eTA to Canada (eligibility applies). Here's why Grenada ranks #2 on our list:

Why Grenada Stands Out

Generational Citizenship: Grenada citizenship can be passed down indefinitely by paying processing fees, ensuring benefits for future generations. E-2 Visa Access to the USA: Unique among Caribbean programs, this feature allows you to apply for residency in the USA (residence on the island is required). Real Estate Investment Options: Own units outright (no meaningless shares).

A 100% refund option after five years for pre-construction investments. Fastest Processing Time: As of December 2024, Grenada processes applications in just 4 months, the fastest in the Caribbean. Top Medical University: St. George's University, based in Grenada, has one of the top medical universities in the Caribbean islands which allows graduates to work in the USA, Canada, UK and Australia. This Grenadian university has one of the highest success rates for graduates to have residency placements in the USA. It has dual degree options and has state of the art facilities on its campus. As a citizen of Grenada you also receive a major discount on the international tuition.

Eligibility

Proof of funds for the required investment or donation.

Clean medical and criminal records.

Option to include parents and single siblings in your application.

Key Benefits

No taxes on global income or crypto (non-US citizens).

Citizenship without ever visiting Grenada (passport delivered via courier).

While Grenada doesn't offer visa-free access to the USA (unlike Malta), it remains a top-tier, fast, and cost-effective option for global mobility and future-proofing your family's opportunities.

While Grenada doesn't offer visa-free access to the USA (unlike Malta), it remains a top-tier, fast, and cost-effective option for global mobility and future-proofing your family's opportunities.

St. Kitts & Nevis – Ranked #3 Passport to Buy in 2025

St. Kitts & Nevis, also part of the Caribbean's citizenship-by-investment options, offers a passport through either a donation to the Government fund or an approved real estate linked investment on the island. For a single adult looking to invest or donate and obtain a St. Kitts & Nevis passport, you are looking at a price tag of US$250,000.- This passport can also give you visa-free access to 147 countries similar to Grenada.

Here are the reasons it ranks #3 on our list today as of December 2024:

Generational Citizenship (with Changes Expected): While citizenship can currently be passed down indefinitely, the government is considering limits, lowering its ranking.

Affordable Real Estate Investments: its real estate project investments have some of the best value, having an exit strategy after 7 years to recover some of your investment. Although you won't own an outright real estate unit, you will have the option of owning shares in a ready-resort, not future project, and having an allowance of staying there for free one week per year.

Bank Account Access: Starting in 2025, citizens can open bank accounts on the island, a rarity among Caribbean programs

Fast Processing: Ranked 2nd fastest, with passports processed in 5–6 months.

Cost-Effective Options: Real estate investments are more affordable than other islands.

Eligibility

Proof of funds for the investment or donation.

Clean medical and criminal records.

Key Benefits

Just like the other islands on our list, there is no requirement to EVER visit St. Kitts & Nevis, and you can obtain your passport by courier or you can pick it up at one of our offices around the world. No taxation on your crypto or global income sourced outside of the island.

Just like the other islands on our list, there is no requirement to EVER visit St. Kitts & Nevis, and you can obtain your passport by courier or you can pick it up at one of our offices around the world. No taxation on your crypto or global income sourced outside of the island.

Antigua & Barbuda – Ranked #4 Passport to Buy in 2025

If you're an American or Canadian citizen you must be wondering why we have this Caribbean island at 4th place on our list instead of 1st, since many North American and European clients hold this passport. It's simple, although it offers a solid program with a proven track record, it has some drawbacks. These include the highest-priced real estate investment options, the slowest processing time (approximately 8–9 months as of December 2024), and a mandatory visit requirement within the first five years of passport validity for renewal.

With that being said, it does offer notable benefits, including visa-free access to 147 countries, such as the EU, UK, and eTA eligibility for Canada. The Antigua & Barbuda passport is available for a single applicant at a cost of US$254,455.

Why Antigua & Barbuda is #4

Beachfront Real Estate Options: The only Caribbean program where you can invest in ready bungalows near the beach, offering tangible ownership compared to shares. Top Medical University: Home to the American University of Antigua College of Medicine, whose graduates can practice in the USA and Canada. Unmatched Compliance & Reputation: Highest standards of due diligence among Caribbean programs.

No history of revoked citizenships or additional financial demands.

Strong relationships with the USA, EU, and UK. Transparent Real Estate Projects: Unlike some programs, Antigua has no questionable investments linked to citizenship.

Eligibility

Proof of funds for the required investment or donation.

Clean medical and criminal records.

Key Benefits

No taxes on global income or crypto (non-US citizens).

Access to visa-free travel across the EU, UK, and Canada.

It is definitely one of the most popular passports you can purchase if you are not in a rush, and are ok to visit the island in the first 5 years of becoming a citizen.

It is definitely one of the most popular passports you can purchase if you are not in a rush, and are ok to visit the island in the first 5 years of becoming a citizen.

Now that we've covered the top four citizenship-by-investment programs, it's important to note that these are just some of the alternatives. If you're open to waiting or have specific priorities, there are additional options available. Based on your budget, family size, nationality, timeline, and exit strategy, we can provide a personalized side-by-side comparison of all available programs. Since we have access to every citizenship-by-investment option, you'll receive unbiased advice tailored to your needs. While we have our preferences, we'll explain the pros and cons so you can make the best decision. Even if your nationality is restricted for these programs, we have alternative solutions. There's something for everyone!

