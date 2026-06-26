Communications Regulation And Trade: How Canada-US-Mexico Trade Talks Impact Broadcasting (Podcast)

Communications Regulation and Trade is a three-part podcast series from Fasken’s Perspectives podcast, presented by Fasken’s Communications group, exploring how the upcoming CUSMA review may impact Canada’s copyright, broadcasting, and telecommunications sectors.

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Communications Regulation and Trade is a three-part podcast series from Fasken’s Perspectives podcast, presented by Fasken’s Communications group, exploring how the upcoming CUSMA review may impact Canada’s copyright, broadcasting, and telecommunications sectors.

In this series, Fasken lawyers examine how trade negotiations have shaped and may again impact key areas of Canadian communications law. From intellectual property to media regulation and digital infrastructure, they explore the intersection of domestic policy and international trade, and what it means for businesses operating in the communications sector.

In this second episode, Scott Prescott, a partner in Fasken’s Communications Practice Group, speaks with Ryley Alp, an associate in the group, about how the upcoming CUSMA review may affect Canada’s broadcasting sector. They discuss the role of the cultural industries exception, key areas of friction in Canada-US trade relations, and how recent developments, such as the regulation of online streaming, may factor into future negotiations.

Update: Please note that this discussion was recorded in May 2026 and reflects ours lawyers views on the potential impact the CUSMA review could have on broadcasting regulation in Canada at that time. There have been subsequent developments relating to CUSMA and the broadcasting sector since the recording date.

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