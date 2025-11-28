Nexperia Chip Dispute Highlights Fragile Global Supply Chains Automotive Weekly

Since our first office opened in 1969, Crowe MacKay has striven to provide a range of financial services to a diverse array of businesses. Our business has grown to eight offices in Northern and Western Canada not only because we deliver consistently exceptional service, but because we attract employees at all levels who are passionate about their work. We are committed to making smart decisions that create lasting value.

Nexperia chip dispute highlights fragile global supply chains

The dispute over Dutch-based chipmaker Nexperia has exposed vulnerabilities in the global semiconductor supply chain, disrupting production for European automakers including BMW and Volkswagen. The conflict began in September, when the Dutch government intervened in the company's decisions, prompting Beijing to restrict exports of Nexperia chips. Nexperia, owned by Chinese firm Wingtech Technology Co., operates facilities in the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK, with wafer testing and assembly primarily in China, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Dutch authorities acted after concerns that company leadership was diverting assets and threatening Europe's chip supply. Beijing's export restrictions caused immediate production disruptions, though some shipments have resumed under limited exemptions.

Source: CBT News

Ford joins Amazon

Ford and Amazon have teamed up to offer certified pre-owned Ford vehicles for online browsing, financing, and purchase through Amazon Autos, which illustrates a notable advancement in digital car shopping. Customers in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Dallas can now complete most of the transaction online, including securing financing, and then schedule pickup at participating local dealerships. The program is expected to expand to additional cities in the coming months. Ford Blue Advantage warranties cover all vehicles offered on the platform and include a 14-day/1,000-mile money-back guarantee. The program includes three tiers of certification to meet a range of customer needs.Source: CBT News

This SUV was the most stolen vehicle in Ontario last year: report

The Toyota RAV4 was the most stolen vehicle across Canada in 2024, according to a new report by Équité Association, but in Ontario, a different SUV took the top spot. The organization released its annual report on Tuesday, revealing that 1,309 Honda CR-Vs were stolen in Ontario in 2024, making it the vehicle targeted by thieves in the province most often. The 2024 model, Équité said, was the most popular model year for theft.Across Canada, the RAV4 was crowned the winner in 2024, with 2,080 thefts last year alone, according to Équité, which serves as a national insurance crime and fraud prevention body.

“Newer SUV models, particularly those with vulnerabilities in their keyless entry systems, remain prime targets for sophisticated criminal networks nationwide, especially in Quebec and Ontario,” the report notes.



In both Ontario and Canada-wide, the second most stolen vehicle was the Dodge Ram 1500 Series. Équité said 1,159 of those trucks were stolen in Ontario last year, with the 2022 model year stolen most frequently. The Honda Civic was a close third in the province, seeing 1,113 thefts in 2024. The 2019 model was the targeted most often, Équité said. “While we see early positive signs of progress, auto theft remains a national issue that has become a significant funding source for organized crime groups. Despite an overall 19 (per cent) decrease nationwide, auto theft continues to cost Canadians over $1 billion in losses each year,” Terri O'Brien, president and CEO of Équité Association, said in a written statement.Source: CTV News

Connected vehicles need cell service…

In some parts of the U.S., that's a problem When automakers advertise their push for connected services and software-defined vehicles, one important caveat often goes unnoticed: For some parts of the country, these services, including those related to emergency support, may be unavailable because of a lack of cell service. “Toyota Connected Services depend on certain factors outside of Toyota's control in order to operate, including 4G network availability, a cellular connection and GPS signal,“ says a 2025 document. ”Without any one or more of these things, operability may be limited or precluded, including access to response center and emergency support.”



Source: Automotive News

Used vehicle values rise slightly in mid-November Amid tight inventory

Wholesale used vehicle prices in the U.S. saw a modest uptick in mid-November, according to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index. The MUVVI reached 205.0, a 1.1% increase from October, though it remains 0.2% below November 2024 levels. Non-adjusted wholesale prices fell 0.5% from October and were down 0.2% year over year. Historically, November prices typically decline 0.6% seasonally. Early November trends indicate a softening of elevated depreciation rates observed in October, as wholesale values moderate after higher valuations earlier in 2025. Lower loan rates for new and used vehicles, down roughly 30 basis points from October, are supporting consumer activity. Dealers are expected to see stronger early demand in the months ahead, boosted by anticipated tax refunds in spring.>Source: CBT News

Drivers missing service

The approaching holiday season means an increase in road travel. But nearly half of all U.S. and Canadian drivers are behind on at least one major service, according to recent Carfax data, revealing room for service drive sales growth. Major services include brakes, steering, drive train, engine and fuel efficiency/air quality. Data shows that almost 30% of cars are behind on tire rotations and nearly 20% are behind on oil changes. Recent consumer research found that dealers excel at tire rotations but fall behind in other service areas compared to competitors, according to automotive industry data and technology provider CDK.

Source: CBT News

Supreme court tariff case could cost auto industry $1.8 billion

And Affect Vehicle Sales. A pending U.S. Supreme Court case challenging President Donald Trump's global tariffs could impose up to $1.8 billion in annual manufacturing costs on automakers, even though the case does not directly target vehicle-specific levies. The case, Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, questions whether the president had legal authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose broad tariffs on products from more than 90 countries. The IEEPA tariffs currently cover machinery and lower-value raw materials, a narrow portion of automakers' production costs, but one that is significant enough to show up on company balance sheets.

Source: CBT News

