EU–Canada CETA SME Roundtable: Celso Boscariol, K.C. Shares Key Insights On Expanding Into Canada

Watson Goepel was proud to be represented along with the European Enterprise Network in the EU–Canada CETA SME Roundtable , a key international trade event organized by the European Commission focused on helping European small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) expand into the Canadian market. This timely discussion brought together business leaders, legal advisors, and professionals to share practical insights on doing business in Canada.

The roundtable explored how European companies can successfully enter and grow in Canada under the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. With up to 98% of tariffs eliminated, CETA creates significant opportunities for cross-border trade between Europe and Canada.

Celso Boscariol, K.C. joined the roundtable and shared insights on Canadian market entry strategy, emphasizing the importance of consulting a Canadian business lawyer before establishing operations. He highlighted key differences across provinces, including Canada's common law system and Québec's civil law framework, and explained how these impact business decisions.

Key considerations for European businesses expanding into Canada include:

Choosing the right business structure (corporation, joint venture, or unlimited liability company)

Understanding Canadian tax implications and international tax treatment

Protecting the parent company from liability through proper structuring

Determining ownership models for Canadian subsidiaries

Accessing federal, provincial, and municipal government incentives

Navigating employment law and Canadian immigration requirements

The discussion also emphasized Canada's strong intellectual property protection laws, robust environmental regulations, and the importance of compliance across jurisdictions. Businesses must also consider operational factors such as time zones, workforce planning, and regional regulatory differences.

This event provided valuable, real-world guidance for European SMEs interested in exporting to Canada, investing in Canada, or establishing a Canadian subsidiary. It also highlighted the importance of experienced legal counsel in navigating Canadian corporate law, international trade law, and cross-border investment.

At Watson Goepel LLP, we are proud to support international clients with Canada market entry, corporate structuring, international trade, and regulatory compliance, helping businesses succeed in a competitive global economy.

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