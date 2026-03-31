Canada Launches Safeguard Inquiry Into Imports Of Certain Vegetable Goods

On March 16, 2026, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (the CITT or Tribunal) formally initiated a safeguard inquiry into imports of certain frozen...

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On March 16, 2026, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (the CITT or Tribunal) formally initiated a safeguard inquiry into imports of certain frozen and canned vegetable goods (the Inquiry), following a request from Minister of Finance and National Revenue François-Philippe Champagne (the Minister). If the Tribunal finds that safeguards are necessary, imports of these goods into Canada could face significant additional duties.

The Inquiry marks a significant development for importers, exporters, growers, processors, and downstream purchasers of frozen and canned vegetable products, and underscores the federal government’s increasing willingness to use trade-restrictive measures to respond to possible pressures on domestic industry in the context of a dynamic and uncertain trade environment.

This client alert provides an overview of the Inquiry, explains how safeguard measures operate generally, outlines the proposed investigation process for the Inquiry, and describes what actions impacted parties should take.

Overview of the Safeguard Inquiry

The Minister, in their press release describing the request for the Inquiry, notes that the request was made in response to a formal request from the Canadian Association of Vegetable Growers and Processors, which itself indicated (as reported by TheGrower.org) that safeguard measures are necessary based on recent market shifts, arguing:

Canada’s frozen and canned vegetable sector has been facing a sudden surge of low-priced imports that is disrupting the Canadian market. Temporary, rules-based safeguard measures will restore fair competition and allow Canadian growers and processors to compete on equal terms. These measures will help maintain a stable, reliable, and affordable supply of vegetables for Canadians.

The Minister’s request to the Tribunal is formally documented in an order in council (the Order) that outlines the parameters of the Inquiry. In the Order, the Tribunal has been directed to determine whether certain vegetable goods are being imported into Canada in such increased quantities, and under such conditions, as to be a principal cause of serious injury or threat of serious injury to Canadian producers of like or directly competitive goods. Any recommendations made by the Tribunal are advisory only; the federal government ultimately decides whether to impose safeguard measures and in what form.

The Inquiry covers a broad range of frozen and canned vegetable products, whether packaged for retail, food service, industrial, or other uses. Specifically, the Order indicates that the Inquiry should consider the imports of: frozen and canned corn, peas, green beans, wax beans, mixes of peas and carrots, mixed vegetables, white, black, red or pinto beans and chickpeas.

The Inquiry excludes, among other things, fresh or dried vegetables, ready‑to‑eat meals where vegetables are not the primary component, and vegetable products that have been substantially transformed into purées, powders, juices, spreads, dips, or pastes.

The Inquiry applies to imports from all countries, not only specific trading partners. However, as described in the Order, separate considerations may be required for imports of the goods that originate in the United States, Mexico, Israel, Chile, Panama, Peru, Colombia or Korea due to Canada’s trade agreements with these nations.

The Order also requires that the Tribunal, when considering how to impose any safeguard measure (if necessary), “consider the effect of the remedy on the affordability for consumers of certain vegetable goods and food security”.

What Is a Safeguard Measure?

Safeguards are emergency trade measures that allow governments to temporarily restrict imports where a sudden surge in fairly traded goods causes or threatens serious injury to domestic producers. They are permitted under the World Trade Organization Agreement on Safeguards and implemented in Canada through the Canadian International Trade Tribunal Act and related regulations. Unlike anti‑dumping or countervailing duties, which are meant to address unfairly traded goods, safeguards apply to fairly traded imports where a sudden and unforeseen surge in imports causes or threatens serious injury to domestic producers.

Safeguard measures are intended to be temporary, giving domestic industries time to adjust to increased competition. In the case of the Inquiry, any proposed remedy should address, over a period of three years, the injury or threat of injury. Safeguards may take the form of surtaxes (additional customs duties), import quotas (restricting imports to certain volumes), or tariff‑rate quotas (charging an additional duty after a certain threshold of imports is met).

If the Tribunal makes an affirmative finding, it must also recommend the most appropriate remedy, taking into account Canada’s international trade obligations. As noted above, the Order also requires the Tribunal to consider consumer affordability and food security when imposing a remedy.

Investigation Process and Timeline

The Tribunal has been given 180 days from initiation to conduct its inquiry and report its findings and recommendations to the Minister of Finance, with a statutory deadline of September 9, 2026.

While the detailed procedural schedule is set by the Tribunal, the safeguard inquiry is expected to include the following key stages:

Notices of Participation and Questionnaires

Interested parties must file a Notice of Participation to take part in the inquiry. These must be filed by April 2, 2026. The Tribunal will, in parallel, issue detailed questionnaires to domestic producers, importers, exporters, and foreign producers, which typically form a central part of the evidentiary record. Replies to these questionnaires are due April 10, 2026. Evidence and Written Submissions

Participants may submit evidence and written arguments addressing import volumes, market conditions, injury, causation, and the appropriateness of potential safeguard remedies. Public Hearing

The Tribunal will hold a public hearing at which parties may present oral submissions, cross‑examine witnesses, and respond to questions from the Tribunal. The public hearing for the Inquiry is currently scheduled to commence on June 15, 2026. Report and Recommendations

If the Tribunal finds serious injury or threat thereof, it must recommend appropriate safeguard measures. Importantly, despite the recommendations made by the Tribunal, the federal government will ultimately decide whether to impose safeguard measures and in what form.

How Interested Parties Can Get Involved

Any interested person, association, or government may participate in the inquiry. Participation may be particularly important for:

Canadian importers and distributors of frozen or canned vegetable products;

Foreign exporters and producers supplying the Canadian market;

Canadian growers and processors of competing vegetable goods; and

Downstream purchasers, including food service and retail businesses.

Participation can range from limited (e.g., responding to questionnaires only) to full participation, including filing written submissions and appearing at the hearing. Given the compressed timelines typical of safeguard proceedings and the potential commercial impact of any resulting measures, parties may wish to engage early and ensure that their interests and market realities are reflected in the Tribunal’s record.

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