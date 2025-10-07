Expiry Review Terminated: Steel Plate

On September 18, 2025, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (the "CITT") announced an Order in Expiry Review RR-2025-003 . However, the CITT terminated its expiry review and cancelled its former order concerning the dumping of hot-rolled carbon steel plate and high-strength low-alloy steel plate with certain specifications originating in or exported from Ukraine excluding universal mill plate, plate for use in the manufacture of pipe and plate having a rolled, raised figure at regular intervals on the surface (also known as floor plate) (the "Subject Goods").

More detail, including the full definition of the Subject Goods, can be found in the Order.

Termination of the Expiry Review

The Expiry Review had been initiated by the CITT on August 5, 2025 (which we wrote about here). However, on September 16, 2025, Interpro Pipe & Steel Inc. and Algoma Steel Inc., both domestic producers of Subject Goods which had initially filed Notices of Participation in the review advised that they did not support the Expiry Review and were not seeking the continuation of the prior order in RR-2019-004.

As no domestic producers supported it, the CITT terminated the Expiry Review pursuant to its discretionary power under section 76.03 of the Special Import Measures Act ("SIMA").

Why Do I Care?

The recent Order demonstrates the importance of participating in the CITT's expiry review process. For the first time since 2010 (i.e., NQ-2009-003), Subject Goods from Ukraine will not be subject to anti-dumping duties, which had most recently been set to 21.3%.

No explanation was given in the Order for the decision of the domestic producers to withdraw their support. Notably, two domestic producers of Subject Goods and the United Steelworkers union, which filed submissions in support of the continuation of the previous orderdid not participate in the Expiry Review.

This leaves two measures in force concerning steel plate similar to the Subject Goods. The CITT is currently approaching the conclusion of the expiry review of "Steel Plate 7", which concerns goods similar to the Subject Goods originating in Brazil, Denmark, Indonesia, Italy, Japan and South Korea (see RR-2024-008). The CITT has scheduled a hearing in this expiry review commencing on October 6, 2025.

CITT has the power to end Expiry Reviews of Dumping and Subsidizing Findings - it is important to get legal advice to make sure your voice is heard!

Can I Get Involved Now?

While it is too late to participate in this particular Expiry Review, pending the conclusion of expiry review RR-2024-008, potentially impacted exporters should consider whether they meet the qualifications to request an Expedited Review from the CBSA. An Expedited Review is the process by which the CBSA will review the normal value, export price and amount of subsidy (if applicable) on subject goods for an exporter who was not previously asked to submit information to the CBSA in a prior investigation or re-investigation.

Exporters who are interested in product-specific exclusions should also prepare their materials in advance of the next expiry review, as that is when the CITT will consider product exclusion requests!

For help with applying for an Expedited Review, click here.

Download a PDF copy of this Blog here.

