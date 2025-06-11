Canada's Economic Outlook Beset By Uncertainty And Recession Risks For Rest Of Year

Key takeaways

Economic turbulence from the first half of 2025 is likely to continue and worsen during the second.

Businesses must build resilience for sustained future growth, including through diversified trade relations.

Solutions take time, and the sheer degree of uncertainty is as harmful as tariffs themselves.

Persistent economic uncertainty will negatively influence Canada's outlook for the rest of 2025 as global trade tensions—and their wide-reaching consequences—continue unabated.

The erratic nature of U.S. trade policy and the unpredictable implementation and retraction of tariffs have soured Canada's economic outlook. Recession fears grow as short-term inflation expectations rise, consumer sentiment deteriorates and investments falter despite low inflation and low interest rates.

The probability of a recession over the next 12 months has climbed to 65 per cent as Canada's economy is expected to contract in the second and third quarters of this year.

These developments are the latest in a series of economic shocks threatening Canada this year. Diversifying interprovincial and international trade relationships, investing aggressively in infrastructure, and making long-overdue productivity enhancements are essential changes—otherwise, Canadian businesses risk obsolescence in the global marketplace.

A new federal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney could employ a strategy of fiscal stimulus to boost productivity, diversify trade and soften the blow of tariffs. This also presents an opportunity for Canadian businesses to build resilience for sustained future growth.

Unfortunately, many factors remain outside of Canada's control. If U.S. tariffs extend to Canadian services, the odds of a recession could jump to a near certainty.

While Canada currently has a lower effective tariff rate compared to many other U.S. trade partners, policy uncertainty is decimating business sentiment.

The Bank of Canada, meanwhile, continues to prioritize maintaining price stability despite the pressures that come with a looming economic downturn. Two more interest rate cuts are expected this year, which would bring its policy rate to 2.25 per cent by the end of the year.

Inflation could surpass 3 per cent due to tariffs and subsequent supply chain disruptions before dipping again on weak consumer demand. Canada's unemployment could rise to 7.5 per cent as investments slow and employers pull back on hiring as tariffs cause an economic slowdown.

Here is a look at what to expect economically in Canada for the second half of 2025.

All signs point to slower growth

Canada's growth outlook is fraught with uncertainty, but all signs point to a significant slowdown in economic activity.

While the early months of 2025 enjoyed some momentum from the GST/HST holiday, restored price stability, falling interest rates and businesses pulling orders forward, the imposition of U.S. tariffs derailed any growth trajectory.

This year's second quarter could see a moderate-to-sharp contraction in activity. The third quarter might see a modest contraction, while expansion could start again in the fourth quarter.

Canada's real GDP growth

If U.S. tariffs remain relatively contained, as has mostly been the case for Canada, there will be economic stagnation—but Canada could narrowly avoid a full recession.

If U.S. tariffs become more widespread, Canada would likely experience a general recession. In this scenario, unemployment would spike as layoffs become widespread due to tariffs and falling investments.

Consumers are already cutting discretionary spending amid recession fears—and an actual recession, coupled with job losses, could exacerbate this situation and apply further downward pressure on inflation.

Should this come to pass, the path to recovery would be slow and arduous as Canada seeks to decouple itself from the U.S. economy. It could take up to a year for Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) to return to Q1 2025 levels and growth would be nearly non-existent this year.

In any case, sectors dependent on exports will be hurt the most, including auto manufacturing, steel and aluminum production, and food manufacturing. Energy would be less affected as the current U.S. tariff rate is set at a lower 10 per cent.

Even if the current tariff situation continues as is, disruptions could cascade across Canada's economy and affect industries like retail, tourism, restaurant dining, entertainment and real estate. Such widespread damage could threaten to trigger a general recession.

A drop in U.S. demand could inflict tremendous damage to Canada's growth as it would result in lower demand for Canadian goods as well as services like travel and dining out. Weak population growth thanks to stricter immigration limits could also contribute to a slowdown in aggregate consumer spending.

Canadian industries like financial services might be much better insulated, provided U.S. tariffs remain focused on merchandise.

To soften the blow of tariffs, the federal government is expected to employ fiscal stimulus—likely in the form of investments in infrastructure that helps build resilience in the long run.

Another silver lining could be the willingness of provincial and territorial governments to collaborate with Ottawa to eliminate interprovincial trade barriers. This could provide some tail winds for growth, offset some of the tariff pains and boost productivity by a few percentage points.

Tariffs still top of mind

Trade uncertainty is undeniably the defining challenge of 2025. The U.S. imposed tariffs on a wide range of Canadian exports, notably autos, steel, aluminum and goods not compliant with the countries' free-trade agreement.

Tariffs are a tax on imports, generally aimed at protecting domestic industries and generating revenue. Importers pay the tariffs and most often pass on those costs to consumers; it's estimated that over 90 per cent of tariffs paid are eventually passed on to consumers. Retailers in the U.S. are already showing tariffs as separate items on customer invoices.

On the positive side, strategic tariffs—such as those Japan applies to rice imports—can protect domestic industries and national security.

However, the sweeping and unpredictable nature of U.S. tariffs has caused widespread economic damage not only to Canada but also to the U.S. and the rest of the world—resulting in a global lose-lose scenario.

This is further evident in the threat of tariffs on services such as foreign films. For context, the U.S. has a global trade surplus when it comes to films. Such a tariff would be devastating for Canada, as Vancouver is one of the largest global hubs for film, video effects and animation production. Many films and shows set in U.S. cities are filmed across Canada, with post-production also taking place north of the border.

If tariffs on services become a reality, the recession odds become a near certainty.

There are some positives for Canada, including a series of U.S. exemptions which lower the effective tariff rate for Canadian exports to below 10 per cent. By comparison, the U.S. baseline tariff rate on imports from most countries is 10 per cent, with many countries facing a higher rate.

Tariffs raise the price of imports, which translates to lower demand for Canadian goods and increased pressure on jobs and investments. In March, Canadian exports to the U.S. fell 6.6 per cent—the largest drop since the COVID-19 pandemic—while imports from the U.S. fell 2.9 per cent.

At the same time, Canadian exports to other countries jumped 24.8 per cent during that same time frame, driven by commodities like oil and gold. Exports to the U.S. are expected to keep falling while exports to other countries could rise as Canadian businesses further explore the global trade environment. This is an encouraging sign that Canadian businesses are diversifying away from the U.S. and expanding into new markets.

The sheer degree of uncertainty is as harmful as tariffs themselves—which is further illustrated by all-time highs in Canada's economic policy uncertainty.

It is extremely challenging for businesses to plan investments and manage supply chains amid rising input costs. Meanwhile, consumers in Canada and the U.S. are pulling back on spending, which hurts demand and thus growth.

Economic policy uncertainty index

Canada, whose economy is deeply intertwined with the U.S., bears an oversized burden. Diversification will take time, whether it will involve finding alternative suppliers and consumers or rerouting shipments from Asia directly to Canada instead of through the U.S.

Take the example of coffee

A few countries, including Brazil, Vietnam, Indonesia and Colombia, account for most of global coffee production and exports. Neither Canada nor the U.S. have the appropriate climate to grow coffee beans domestically, meaning coffee must be imported. Canadian retailers have often bought coffee from U.S. wholesalers due to logistical convenience; transportation was often seamless, and U.S. wholesalers have bargaining power due to volume. However, in the wake of tariffs on most imports into the U.S., it could make sense for Canadian coffee retailers to consider purchasing coffee directly from the source. While this can be done, it will take time to find suppliers, sign new contracts and sort out other key details—all of which could increase coffee prices in Canada at least in the short run.

Even if the tariff environment stabilizes as the U.S. reaches trade agreements with international partners, global economic uncertainty is likely to persist until at least the next U.S. midterm elections in late 2026. For now, expect the drag on investment and growth to continue.

What can be done about inflation?

Tariffs are inherently inflationary. Higher costs on imported goods translate into higher consumer prices. Supply chain disruptions amplify this effect, intensifying inflationary pressure.

Tariffs have raised short-term inflation expectations among Canadian businesses and consumers. In the best-case scenario, they could lead to a one-time price increase rather than entrenched higher inflation.

Inflation might tick up above 3 per cent in the coming months before moderating toward the end of the year as weak consumer demand places downward pressure on inflation.

Contributions to Canada's consumer price index

It is imperative for the Bank of Canada to balance the trade-offs between price stability and growth. For the time being, maintaining price stability remains its primary focus; this was evident in April's decision to hold the rate at 2.75 per cent after seven consecutive cuts despite a looming downturn.

An expansionary fiscal plan from the federal government could mitigate the pressures for more rate cuts. It's also important to note that monetary policy cannot fully shield the economy from global trade disruptions. It can only cushion the blow by maintaining price stability for consumers while keeping borrowing costs moderated to support investment and consumption.

Risks cloud financial and labour markets

Canada's financial conditions have deteriorated as tariff-induced uncertainty continues to inflict economic damage.

RSM Canada's financial conditions index turned negative in the first week of April, which indicates an excess amount of risk priced into financial assets and reflects a looming downturn for the second half of the year.

The loonie has somewhat recovered from its lowest point in February, but this is partially due to the fall in the U.S. dollar as investors flee from dollar-denominated assets. Due to the deep integration of the Canadian and U.S. markets, the Canadian dollar is expected to remain relatively low.

Canada will also need to continue expanding and exploring markets for its resource exports to mitigate the impact a possible U.S. recession could have on the country.

An economic downturn in Canada could also see reduced demand for talent and higher unemployment as tariffs increase prices and lower demand for goods and jobs.

Manufacturers are already laying off workers as possible higher tariff rates make it infeasible to sell products, while a downturn in the U.S. means lukewarm demand for consumer products.

This could be just the beginning of a wider trend. Layoffs and postponement of hiring are prominent in manufacturing, especially in auto manufacturing and food production.

Canada's unemployment rate and wage growth

The unemployment rate could surpass 7.5 per cent in the second quarter before easing in the fourth. Wage growth, which had been outpacing inflation for several years, has fallen to 3.46 per cent and will keep falling to the 2 per cent to 3 per cent range.

Canada's labour market has shifted decisively toward an employer's market, with fewer openings and more intense competition among job seekers.

The situation is especially dire for new graduates. It is taking longer for those currently unemployed to find work. For those who are employed, the prospect of switching jobs is less attractive as businesses scale back on hiring while the allure of increased pay dissipates.

Slower population growth due to tighter immigration restrictions can alleviate some pressure since fewer workers would join the labour force. However, this also weakens aggregate consumer demand and lowers potential growth—making a recession more likely.

Housing market dampened

An economic downturn has shaken consumer confidence and dampened demand for homebuying, even with interest rates relatively low.

Home prices are expected to continue stagnating through the rest of 2025. Rents, meanwhile, have dropped across Canada as slower population growth reduces demand in both the homebuying and rental markets.

Building permits and housing starts in Canada

The condominium market is experiencing a painful correction after years of climbing due to a mismatch between supply and demand. In major cities like Toronto and Vancouver, supply has been built for investors; a substantial portion of condos in Toronto are investor-owned, according to the Canada Housing Statistics Program. These tend to be small studio spaces or one-bedroom units.

Conversely, demand for larger condos and houses remains unmet as these are more suitable for families—a growing demographic.

Fears of recession and job losses have sidelined these prospective buyers who instead continue to rent or live with relatives.

Construction activity has stalled despite lower interest rates, and costs are projected to increase due to tariffs as investors hesitate to pour money into the market at a time of heightened volatility.

Housing starts could pick up with the federal government's ambitious housing plan to add to the housing supply. Even with a potential boost, however, it could take years to see how the plan affects housing supply and prices.

In the meantime, housing affordability will remain a struggle for many Canadians.

The takeaway

The second half of 2025 could match the challenges and turbulence of the first half of the year.

Extreme uncertainty in trade policy has dented investments and eroded business and consumer confidence.

A recession is more likely than not—and even under the best circumstances in which Canada skirts a recession, the growth trajectory would still have shifted downward. Businesses' investments are expected to falter, growth could slow and unemployment is poised to rise for the remainder of the year.

The Bank of Canada is likely to continue its cautious rate-cutting path, but monetary policy alone cannot solve Canada's structural vulnerabilities. It will take bold action from both policymakers and businesses to rebuild momentum.

Canada must focus on diversifying trade partnerships and investing in infrastructure and other productivity-enhancing measures amid an expansionary fiscal policy to support businesses and households in a period of slowdown.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.