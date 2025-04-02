Securing The Future: Tariff Timeline

Tariffs play a key role in international trade relations, directly influencing the industries and economies of the countries involved.

Tariffs play a key role in international trade relations, directly influencing the industries and economies of the countries involved. The following timeline maps out the key events related to tariff measures introduced by Canada and the United States. From the initial tariff announcement to subsequent retaliatory measures, follow the evolution of decisions that are shaping trade.

February 1: President Trump announces tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China.

February 1: Canada announces two series of retaliatory measures targeting specific U.S. exports.

February 3: U.S. announces suspension of tariffs on Canada for 30 days.

February 10: President Trump announces he will impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum starting March 12.

February 25: President Trump calls for investigation into whether copper imports are a threat to national security.

March 1: President Trump calls for investigation into whether lumber and timber imports are a threat to national security.

March 4: End of 30-day tariff pause. Trump administration imposes 10% tariffs on oil and gas imports and 25% on all other imports from Canada.

March 4: Canada retaliates with 25% tariffs on CA$30 billion in goods imported from the U.S.

March 6: U.S. exempts imports from Canada that meet the CUSMA rules of origin.

March 12: U.S. tariffs of 25% on imports of steel, aluminum and certain derivative products announced on February 10 take effect.

March 13: Canada retaliates with 25% tariffs on CA$29.8 billion in goods imported from the U.S.

March 26: President Trump announces that from April 3, 25% tariffs will be imposed on all imports of vehicles and automotive parts.

