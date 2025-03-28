ARTICLE
28 March 2025

Q1 Economic Outlook With Stephen Poloz

With U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" trade policy weighing heavy on the minds of Canadians, what can businesses and policymakers in Canada do to navigate these challenges effectively?
With U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" trade policy weighing heavy on the minds of Canadians, what can businesses and policymakers in Canada do to navigate these challenges effectively? On top of a looming trade war and ongoing threats to make Canada the 51st state, uncertainty is further amplified by political upheaval in Ottawa and a federal election on the horizon.

Even though Canada's unemployment rate dropped in January as the economy posted solid job gains, adding 76,000 jobs, will that trend continue as organizations consider how best to shore up if tariffs come into effect and cut into their bottom line? Some small manufacturers have already made job cuts even with a 30-day pause on proposed tariffs.

Osler National Co-Chair Maureen Killoran joined Osler Special Advisor and former Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, discussed these and other issues.

