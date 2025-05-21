How To Stay Resilient In An Uncertain World (Video)

Sabrina Bandali is one of the featured speakers on The Globe and Mail's webinar, Strategies for the Unexpected: How to Stay Resilient in an Uncertain World.

Sabrina shares her insights on the questions companies are asking when facing US tariffs and economic uncertainty. She notes that businesses want to understand what is happening, how it affects them and how they should respond. They want to put themselves in the best possible position to mitigate risk and reduce their exposure to tariffs—but they also don't want to act hastily and make major changes that could end up costing more in the long run.

The full webinar is available on YouTube. The panel is introduced at 16:00, and Sabrina's initial remarks begin at 22:10.

