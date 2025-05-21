ARTICLE
21 May 2025

How To Stay Resilient In An Uncertain World (Video)

BJ
Bennett Jones LLP

Contributor

Bennett Jones LLP logo
Bennett Jones is one of Canada's premier business law firms and home to 500 lawyers and business advisors. With deep experience in complex transactions and litigation matters, the firm is well equipped to advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian businesses and investors with opportunities around the world.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Sabrina Bandali is one of the featured speakers on The Globe and Mail's webinar, Strategies for the Unexpected: How to Stay Resilient in an Uncertain World.
Canada International Law
Sabrina Bandali
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Sabrina Bandali is one of the featured speakers on The Globe and Mail's webinar, Strategies for the Unexpected: How to Stay Resilient in an Uncertain World.

Sabrina shares her insights on the questions companies are asking when facing US tariffs and economic uncertainty. She notes that businesses want to understand what is happening, how it affects them and how they should respond. They want to put themselves in the best possible position to mitigate risk and reduce their exposure to tariffs—but they also don't want to act hastily and make major changes that could end up costing more in the long run.

The full webinar is available on YouTube. The panel is introduced at 16:00, and Sabrina's initial remarks begin at 22:10.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sabrina Bandali
Sabrina Bandali
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More