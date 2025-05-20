Daniel Kiselbach Featured On Podcast Discussing How Shifting Trade Policies Impact Canadian Snowbirds And Retirees

Daniel Kiselbach was featured on the Snowbirds US Expats Radio Podcast to discuss how shifting trade policies impact Canadian snowbirds and retirees, from tariffs to cross-border legal protections.

In this episode, host Gerry Scott welcomes international trade and tax professional, Dan Kiselbach of Miller Thomson to break down what snowbirds and Canadian retirees need to know about the shifting trade landscape. From the price of beer to cross-border legal protections, this conversation unpacks the real-life implications of tariffs, currency instability, and political shifts.

Listen to the podcast.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.