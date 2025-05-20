ARTICLE
20 May 2025

Daniel Kiselbach Featured On Podcast Discussing How Shifting Trade Policies Impact Canadian Snowbirds And Retirees

MT
Miller Thomson LLP

Contributor

Miller Thomson LLP logo
Miller Thomson LLP (“Miller Thomson”) is a national business law firm with approximately 500 lawyers across 5 provinces in Canada. The firm offers a full range of services in litigation and disputes, and provides business law expertise in mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and securities, financial services, tax, restructuring and insolvency, trade, real estate, labour and employment as well as a host of other specialty areas. Clients rely on Miller Thomson lawyers to provide practical advice and exceptional value. Miller Thomson offices are located in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, London, Waterloo Region, Toronto, Vaughan and Montréal. For more information, visit millerthomson.com. Follow us on X and LinkedIn to read our insights on the latest legal and business developments.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Daniel Kiselbach was featured on the Snowbirds US Expats Radio Podcast to discuss how shifting trade policies impact Canadian snowbirds and retirees, from tariffs to cross-border legal protections.
Canada International Law
Daniel Kiselbach
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Daniel Kiselbach was featured on the Snowbirds US Expats Radio Podcast to discuss how shifting trade policies impact Canadian snowbirds and retirees, from tariffs to cross-border legal protections.

In this episode, host Gerry Scott welcomes international trade and tax professional, Dan Kiselbach of Miller Thomson to break down what snowbirds and Canadian retirees need to know about the shifting trade landscape. From the price of beer to cross-border legal protections, this conversation unpacks the real-life implications of tariffs, currency instability, and political shifts.

Listen to the podcast.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel Kiselbach
Daniel Kiselbach
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More