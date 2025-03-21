Canada Initiates WTO Dispute Consultations Over Tariffs

On March 5 and March 12, 2025, the Government of Canada issued back-to-back requests for dispute settlement consultations with the United States under the World Trade Organization (WTO) Dispute Settlement Understanding (DSU) concerning the imposition of U.S. tariffs.

Canada has requested consultations under the WTO DSU but separately asserts that the U.S tariffs also violate the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). Consultations are the first step in the dispute settlement process under both agreements.

The dispute consultations are being advanced in conjunction with Canadian counter-tariffs of 25% imposed against a total of C$59.8-billion worth of U.S. imports, with potential tariffs on another C$125-billion in U.S. imports as soon as April 2025. See our Cross-Border Tariffs topic centre and our Timeline of Key Dates and Documents for the latest developments

Canada's Filed Requests for Consultations

Canada's March 5, 2025, request for consultations challenges U.S. tariffs of 10% imposed on Canadian energy imports and 25% on all other Canadian goods. These tariffs are currently suspended for goods qualifying for preferential treatment under CUSMA until April 2, 2025. They continue to apply to all Canadian goods imported without a CUSMA certificate of origin.

Canada's March 12, 2025, request for consultations challenges U.S. tariffs of 25% imposed on steel and aluminum imports from Canada beginning on March 12, 2025. These tariffs are a revival of similar tariffs imposed by the U.S. in 2018, which a WTO dispute panel later found were not justified.

Canada's requests challenge the U.S. tariffs primarily on the ground that they are inconsistent with WTO agreements to keep tariffs below certain "bound" maximums and to grant the same lowest "most-favoured nation" duty rates to all WTO members.

What Are the Dispute Procedures?

The process for dispute resolution between Canada and the U.S. includes:

Consultations: Under WTO rules, a request for consultations triggers a mandatory 60-day consultation period wherein Canada and the U.S. attempt to resolve the dispute bilaterally.

Is There a Role for Private Industry?

State-to-state dispute resolution mechanisms under CUSMA and the WTO do not allow private companies to participate directly. However, businesses can play an indirect role in several ways:

Providing Evidence and Expertise: Affected industries can supply pertinent data and sector-specific insights to their respective governments. This is particularly useful where tariffs target a specific sector, like steel and aluminum.

Affected industries can supply pertinent data and sector-specific insights to their respective governments. This is particularly useful where tariffs target a specific sector, like steel and aluminum. Advocacy and Lobbying: Companies and industry associations can engage in advocacy efforts to influence government policy and encourage the initiation or resolution of disputes.

Companies and industry associations can engage in advocacy efforts to influence government policy and encourage the initiation or resolution of disputes. Amicus Curiae Briefs: In certain instances, private entities may submit amicus curiae ("friend of the court") briefs to provide additional perspectives or information, though the rules governing acceptance of such briefs are highly restrictive.

In certain instances, private entities may submit amicus curiae ("friend of the court") briefs to provide additional perspectives or information, though the rules governing acceptance of such briefs are highly restrictive. Public Engagement and Media Campaigns: By raising public awareness and shaping public opinion, private industries can exert pressure on policymakers to address unfair trade practices.

We encourage businesses to contact the authors of this bulletin or any other member of our International Trade or Investment Treaty Arbitration groups if they are concerned about how dispute proceedings may affect them.

