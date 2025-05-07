Need Funding For IP? Try IPON

Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) was created in 2019 to help businesses, innovators, and researchers in Ontario to drive economic growth by leveraging their intellectual property (IP).

If you are an Ontario business and you need funding to develop your intellectual property strategy, you could be eligible for funding from Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON). Our team can help you craft a grant application, as well as providing advice on how to develop your IP Strategy.

Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) was created in 2019 to help businesses, innovators, and researchers in Ontario to drive economic growth by leveraging their intellectual property (IP). IPON works with a broad spectrum of clients at various stages of their IP journey, providing education, financial supports, and IP-related resources.

IPON's client services include IP funding, benchmarking, and educational resources aimed at building a business's IP capacity. Small to medium sized businesses in Ontario who have been accepted into the IPON program must complete three core courses— the Foundations of IP Strategy Course, the Foundations of IP Strategy Workshop, and IP Benchmarking—before they can access additional support, including funding.

How to Apply

To be eligible for IPON's services, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be an Ontario-based small- or medium-sized enterprise (with fewer than 500 employees)

Operate in specific industries such as MedTech, life sciences, artificial intelligence, vehicle technology, or advanced manufacturing

Own or be an exclusive licensee of IP, with the intention to commercialize in Ontario

Demonstrate financial capacity and potential to benefit Ontario both economically and socially

If your business aligns with these criteria and you're looking to optimize your IP strategy, you can apply directly through the IPON website.

Need Help?

If you're unsure whether you qualify for IPON services or need guidance on how to make the most of these opportunities, we're here to help. With Gilbert's and Slingshot's extensive experience in IP strategy and support, we are proud to be amongst the listed IPON service providers, and we've spent years helping businesses build, protect, and monetize their IP.

