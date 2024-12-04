Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Expands Funding Opportunities For Ontario Businesses: What You Need To Know

Effective October 9, 2024, Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) has expanded its eligibility criteria to offer funding to support Ontario-based businesses in three pivotal sectors: clean technology, agriculture and food technology, and mining technology. This expansion complements IPON's existing funding coverage to the following sectors: artificial intelligence, data-driven technologies, automotive, health technology, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing.

IPON is an agency of the Province of Ontario that provides IP support and services to Ontario innovators, researchers, and business owners. These services include IP education, financial support, and mentorship with a view to fostering economic growth, encouraging sustainable practices, and enhancing the global competitiveness of Ontario-based businesses. By understanding and leveraging intellectual property (IP) rights, companies in these sectors can better protect their innovations, attract investment, and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Who is eligible for funding?

To be eligible for IPON funding, you must be an Ontario based small or medium size enterprise with fewer than 500 employees (or an Ontario Resident or entity that is deemed eligible by IPON, the Minister of Colleges and Universities, or the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade).

All applicants are required to demonstrate that they:

operate in Ontario and intend to grow their business in Ontario long-term;

own IP or IP rights and intend to commercialize or monetize the IP in Canada;

have the potential to provide societal or economic benefits to Ontario;

have the financial capacity to advance the protection and commercialization of IP and IP rights that IPON Client Services may support;

have an immediate IP need suited for IPON services and IP funding;

are affiliated with a Regional Innovation Centre or an IPON key partner in Ontario; and

operate in one of the following sectors: Art ificial intelligence & data driven technologies: Technologies leveraging intelligent computer programs and/or intelligent computer-controlled machines to perform tasks usually done by humans or mimic the problem-solving and decision-making capabilities of the human mind. Vehicle technology, including autonomous vehicle technology and electric vehicle technology. Health technology: Technologies useful in the healthcare system to improve people's health by preventing, diagnosing, monitoring, and treating illness, injury, disease or improving patient care. Life science technology: Technologies in the fields of biotechnology, biochemistry, genetics, histology, immunology, pharmacology, toxicology, and virology. Mining technology: Methods, tools, exploration technology, and computer applications for mineral exploration and extracting underground mineral resources. Agriculture sector: Technologies that improve the efficiency, yield, and profitability of agriculture, horticulture, food technology, aquaculture and related agricultural biotechnology. Clean economy: Methods, tools, products, and solutions that address negative environmental impacts through significant energy efficiency improvements, the sustainable use of resources, or environmental protection activities.



How much funding is available?

All IPON funding is conditional on the execution of a statement of work between IPON, the client and the Ontario-based lawyer/IP agent. IPON offers the potential for clients to access up to $35,000 in initial IP funding, and up to $100,000 in future IP funding. IPON covers up to 80% of eligible costs and clients contribute at least 20% of eligible costs.

What legal services are covered by IPON funding?

Funding from IPON can be used for IP (e.g., patent, trademark, industrial design copyright) application drafting, filing and prosecution services, IP searches (including patent prior art and trademark clearance searches), development of an IP strategy, competitive analysis, and contractual support (e.g. non-disclosure agreements, licenses, master services agreements, partnership agreements, etc.), among other associated services.

To date, IPON has invested approximately $16 million to support the IP and commercialization initiatives of hundreds of businesses across Ontario, including the filing of many hundreds of patent and trademark applications, as well as industrial design and copyright filings, and associated legal agreements.

Conclusion

For more information on the IPON funding programs and the eligibility criteria, please see the IPON website – www.ip-ontario.ca.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.