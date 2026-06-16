Supreme Court Ruling On GRC Coverage In Emond v. Trillium Mutual Insurance

In its Jan. 2026 decision in Emond v. Trillium Mutual Insurance, the Supreme Court of Canada held that a homeowner’s policy did not cover added costs to comply with conservation authority requirements in rebuilding a home following a loss, notwithstanding that the policy included a guaranteed rebuilding cost (GRC) endorsement.

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In its Jan. 2026 decision in Emond v. Trillium Mutual Insurance, the Supreme Court of Canada held that a homeowner’s policy did not cover added costs to comply with conservation authority requirements in rebuilding a home following a loss, notwithstanding that the policy included a guaranteed rebuilding cost (GRC) endorsement.

The 7-1-1 decision offers clarification on the scope and limitations of GRC coverage specifically, while also providing further direction on how the Court approaches policy interpretation generally. It also reinforces the structured approach to insurance contract interpretation outlined in Ledcor, with the Court clarifying that endorsements are interpreted within the policy as a whole, identifying when language in an insurance contract is ambiguous, and explaining when the nullification of coverage doctrine would justify a departure from language that is unambiguous.

The two dissents highlight tensions between principles of policy interpretation, with a focus on the reasonable expectations of insureds.

The case: Flooded home and conservation authority rebuilding requirements

The litigation arose after the insureds’ home suffered a total loss due to flooding.

Their homeowner policy had an exclusion for the increased costs of repair or replacement due to any law regulating the zoning, demolition, repair, or construction of buildings, except as provided for under the additional coverages. One of the additional coverage exceptions stated that the insurer would pay up to $10,000 for increased costs to comply with zoning and construction-related laws.

The policy also included a GRC endorsement, extending the amount payable under the policy beyond the limit stated on the declaration page in circumstances where the insureds repair or replace the damaged or destroyed home at the same location with materials of similar quality using current building techniques.

When the local conservation authority required upgrades during reconstruction, the insurer declined to cover the compliance costs, citing the exclusion for increased costs arising from compliance with by-laws or building codes. The insureds argued that the GRC endorsement expanded coverage sufficiently to override the exclusion.

The application judge found in favour of the insureds, but the Court of Appeal allowed the insurer’s appeal. The matter proceeded to the Supreme Court of Canada, which upheld the Court of Appeal’s decision.

Supreme Court ruling: GRC endorsement does not override compliance cost exclusion

Justice Rowe, writing for the majority, reaffirmed the Ledcor three stage framework for policy interpretation:

The insured bears the onus of establishing that the loss falls within the coverage grant. Aspects of the endorsement that affect coverage are considered as part of the coverage conferred by the insurance contract. The insurer bears the onus of establishing that an exclusion or limitation applies. The insured bears the onus of establishing an exception to the exclusion.

Building on Progressive Homes and Sabean, the decision also reiterates that the assessment of ambiguity is a threshold issue. Where the language of the insurance contract is unambiguous, effect should be given to that clear language, reading the contract as a whole. Interpretive tools should only be resorted to where the language is ambiguous. Ambiguity arises where there are multiple reasonable but different interpretations of the policy.

In the face of ambiguity, the court cannot rely on the language alone, and instead must move to the second stage and employ rules of contract interpretation to resolve the ambiguity, including:

the interpretation should be consistent with the reasonable expectations of the parties; it should not give rise to results that are unrealistic, or that the parties would not have contemplated in the commercial atmosphere in which the insurance contract was formed; and it should be consistent with the interpretations of similar insurance policies.

If ambiguity still remains after the two first stages, the court must employ the contra proferentem rule, construing the provision against the drafter (insurer) and in favour of the insured.

Applying this approach, in Emond v. Trillium Mutual Insurance the majority held that the homeowners’ property policy did not cover the insureds’ increased costs of rebuilding their home in compliance with conservation authority requirements beyond the $10,000 in additional coverage. While the loss fell within the grant of coverage, the increased costs were ousted by the exclusion for by-law compliance costs, which was clear and unambiguous.

Unlike the dissenting reasons, the majority did not find that the language of the compliance cost exclusion injected a temporal dimension into the provision. Further, the GRC endorsement did not override the exclusion. The GRC endorsement simply amended the basis of claim payment by increasing the amount payable under the policy beyond the stated limit. The exclusions in the policy continued to apply, which was confirmed by language in the GRC endorsement, stating that in all other respects the policy provisions and limits of liability remained unchanged.

In addition to the oft-cited principles of policy interpretation, the Court also addressed the principle of nullification of coverage. The homeowners argued that applying the compliance cost exclusion would virtually nullify the coverage provided by the GRC endorsement. Courts in Ontario have accepted that a policy provision should not be applied to the extent that it would completely defeat the very objective of having purchased the relevant coverage and render it nugatory.

The insurer disagreed, arguing that the noncompliance cost exclusion may limit what can be recovered under the GRC endorsement, but the endorsement still conferred a benefit such that it was not rendered nugatory. The majority agreed with the insurer. The high bar to show nullification was not met and the compliance cost exclusion applied, despite the GRC endorsement.

The dissent: Should GRC endorsements cover all rebuilding costs?

Two justices dissented in Emond v. Trillium Mutual Insurance. Karakatsanis J. found ambiguity in how the GRC endorsement and compliance cost exclusion interacted, concluding that reasonable expectations and commercial realities favoured the insureds. She would limit the exclusion to laws enacted after policy issuance. Côté J. emphasized that GRC endorsements promise peace of mind and reasonably led insureds to expect full rebuilding coverage. Finding both the endorsement and exclusion unclear, she would have allowed the appeal in part, excluding only increased costs from rules not in effect when the policy was last renewed.

What this means for policyholders and insurers

The Supreme Court’s decision in Emond v. Trillium Mutual Insurance reinforces the structured approach to policy interpretation, with the majority and two dissents converging on the approach and diverging on its application. The majority’s decision sharpens the boundaries of guaranteed rebuilding cost coverage and highlights that endorsements must not be read in isolation. On their end, the two strong dissents make clear that tensions may nevertheless arise between insurer and insured interpretations, with clarity being found through consideration of the parties’ reasonable expectations and the commercial realities, but only after a threshold determination that ambiguity exists.

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