Federal Financial Institutions Legislative And Regulatory Reporter – April 2026

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The Reporter provides a monthly summary of Canadian federal legislative and regulatory developments of relevance to federally regulated financial institutions. It does not address Canadian provincial financial services legislative and regulatory developments. In addition, purely technical and administrative changes (such as changes to reporting forms) are not covered.
April 2026
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Published
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Title and Brief Summary
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Status (if applicable)
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Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI)
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April 21, 2026
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Streamlined Approvals Framework for Targeted New Entrants
OSFI is launching a streamlined framework to speed the federal licensing process for specific types of entities. This eligibility-based pathway will be offered to:
The framework will consist of the three phases of a typical process, but it is intended to have greater predictability, and established timelines between phases:
OSFI is committing to provide the following materials to assist in the process by the time the framework is launched:
While the details of the framework are still in development as of the time of this announcement, prospective applicants fitting the initial scope will be able to contact OSFI to begin the process once the framework launches in June 2026.
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Streamlined approvals framework will launch in June 2026 for eligible applicants.
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April 20, 2026
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IFRS 18: Presentation and Disclosure Standard impact on Federally Regulated Insurer Reporting to OSFI
This notice tells Insurance Companies about IFRS 18 Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements, which will take effect in 2027. IFRS 18 introduces new presentation and disclosure requirements for financial statements. Federally regulated financial institutions report under IFRS and will be applying the new standard. OSFI is updating its regulatory returns for insurers to align with these changes and support consistent reporting.
IFRS 18 includes three categories for the statement of profit or loss:
Included with the notice are updated regulatory returns templates that reflect these categories; they are intended to provide a preview of the final templates. Final regulatory returns templates are expected to be published as part of OSFI's Third Quarterly Release, September 21, 2026.
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IFRS 18 applies to annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2027.
Filings using the revised OSFI regulatory returns will be expected starting January 1, 2027 (for December fiscal year end filers) and November 1, 2027 (for October fiscal year end filers).
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April 14, 2026
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OSFI Reintroduces Non-Bank Financial Institution Risk in its Latest Annual Risk Outlook
OSFI’s 2026-2027 Annual Risk Outlook (ARO) identifies the top risks that Canada’s financial institutions face, as well as OSFI’s response to these risks.
Key Risks identified in the ARO are:
It notes that while two of the key risks also appear in last year’s ARO, environmental factors affecting them have changed. Each risk is described, along with OSFI’s response. The ARO also includes an Annex which describes OSFI’s supervisory industry strategies and priorities for fiscal 2026-2027
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Bank of Canada
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April 27, 2026
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Retail Payments Supervision – Annual Reporting, Expanded Responsibilities
In an email to stakeholders, the Bank of Canada reminds Payment Service Providers (PSPs) subject to the Retail Payment Activities Act (RPAA) that they were required to submit their annual report to the Bank of Canada by March 31, 2026. PSPs registered after March 30, 2026, are not required to submit an annual report for 2025. It notes that PSPs that do not submit their annual report may be subject to enforcement action.
It links stakeholders to resources it has published that are intended to support PSPs in completing their annual reports, including:
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PSPs subject to the Retail Payment Activities Act were required to submit their annual report by March 31, 2026.
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Finance Canada
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April 28, 2026
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The Government of Canada has issued its 2026 Spring Economic Update, which announces or highlights measures impacting financial institutions:
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Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC)
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April 13, 2026
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Modernization and Upcoming Changes Impacting Reporting Entities
This page informs reporting entities of new initiatives being implemented by FINTRAC as a result of recent legislative changes. It has been updated to include information about the following changes:
FINTRAC will update its existing guidance to integrate information that relates to the above changes.
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Changes relating to Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act in force March 26, 2026.
Changes relating to Budget 2025 Implementation Act, No. 1 not yet in force.
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Payments Canada
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April 29, 2026
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Spring Economic Update Includes Measures to Advance Payment Modernization
Payments Canada has issued a statement highlighting initiatives in the Government of Canada’s Spring Economic Update (SEU) which impact payment systems. It points to the following initiatives and themes:
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Financial Stability Board (FSB)
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April 29, 2026
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Scope of Insurers Subject to the Recovery and Resolution Planning Requirements in the FSB Key Attributes: Final Report
FSB announced, in 2022, that it would no longer identify global systemically important insurers (G-SIIs). Instead, among other things, it would provide guidance about approaches to determining the scope of application to insurers of the FSB Key Attributes of Effective Resolution Regimes for Financial Institutions.
Scope of Insurers Subject to the Recovery and Resolution Planning Requirements in the FSB Key Attributes: Final Report provides a structured approach for authorities to assess which insurers should be subject to recovery and resolution planning (RRP) requirements, consistent with the FSB’s Key Attributes. It provides criteria that authorities should use to assess whether an insurer should be subject to RRP requirements and the circumstances under which RRP requirements should always apply. This report completes a consultation that began on November 25, 2025, with the release of Draft Guidance.
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April 29, 2026
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Identification of Critical Functions of Insurers: Practices Paper – Revised Version
This Practices Paper sets out the approaches taken by Australia, China, France and the Netherlands for the identification of critical functions of insurers. It outlines commonalities and differences in the approaches and describes the main critical functions which were identified and the main considerations which supported the identification of critical functions.
The Practices Paper was originally published in November 2023; with the publication of Guidance on the Scope of Insurers Subject to the Recovery and Resolution Planning Requirements in the FSB Key Attributes, it has been updated to reflect the revised definition of a critical function provided in this Guidance.
|April 29, 2026
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Key Attributes Assessment Methodology for the Insurance Sector: Revised Version
This methodology sets out essential criteria to guide the assessment of the compliance of a jurisdiction’s insurance resolution framework with the FSB’s Key Attributes of Effective Resolution Regimes for Financial Institutions. It was developed in collaboration with experts from FSB jurisdictions, relevant standard-setting bodies, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
The methodology was originally published in August 2020; with the publication of Guidance on the Scope of Insurers Subject to the Recovery and Resolution Planning Requirements in the FSB Key Attributes, it has been updated to reflect the revised definition of a critical function provided in this Guidance.
|April 29, 2026
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Developing Effective Resolution Strategies and Plans for Systemically Important Insurers: Revised Version
This guidance was developed to help authorities in meeting the resolution planning requirement under the Key Attributes of Effective Resolution Regimes for Financial Institutions (Key Attributes) and support Crisis Management Groups of global systemically important insurers in their resolution planning work.
The guidance was originally published in June 2016; with the publication of Guidance on the Scope of Insurers Subject to the Recovery and Resolution Planning Requirements in the FSB Key Attributes, it has been updated to reflect the revised definition of a critical function provided in this Guidance.
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International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS)
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April 28, 2026
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Issues Paper on Customers Receiving Value from Insurance Products: Public Consultation
IAIS has issued a draft Issues Paper describing challenges encountered by consumers when evaluating the value of insurance products when making insurance purchasing decisions. It is meant to build understanding of the importance of insurance products delivering meaningful value to customers and of ways to achieve this.
The Issues Paper describes characteristics of insurance, or practices, which may either diminish or enhance the value of insurance products. It also provides examples of initiatives from member jurisdictions to show possible supervisory approaches, including:
|April 21, 2026
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IAIS Publishes Aggregate report on the Peer Review Process on ICP 13 (Reinsurance and Other Forms of Risk Transfer)
This report provides the aggregate assessment results and observations from the IAIS Peer Review Process (PRP) on the topic of reinsurance and other forms of risk transfer, covering the standards set out in Insurance Core Principle (ICP) 13. A total of 80 authorities participated in the PRP. Among other findings, the assessment showed a high level of observance for ICP 13 and its standards. Eighty-five per cent of members received ratings of either Observed (34%) or Largely Observed (51%), demonstrating that supervisors have, and are exercising, the necessary legal authority and supervisory practices. The overall effectiveness was deemed sufficiently robust, with no material risks left unaddressed in requiring insurers to effectively manage their use of reinsurance and other forms of risk transfer.
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Legislation
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April 29, 2026
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Bill C-30, An Act to implement certain provisions of the spring economic update tabled in Parliament on April 28, 2026
Among its provisions to implement the 2026 Spring Economic Update, the following measures of Bill C-30 affect federally regulated financial institutions:
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House of Commons First Reading on April 29, 2026.
Division 1 of Part 3 comes into force on the 120th day after the day on which Bill C-30 receives Royal Assent.
Division 2 of Part 3 comes into force on proclamation but see coming into force provisions for section 20.
Division 3 of Part 3 is in force on Royal Assent.
|April 28, 2026
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Bill C-13, Act to implement the Protocol on the Accession of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
Bill C-13 implements the Protocol on the Accession of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, done July 16, 2023. It includes consequential amendments to the definition of “regulated foreign entity” in sections 2 of the Bank Act, Insurance Companies Act and Trust and Loan Companies Act respectively.
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Senate Third Reading April 28, 2026.
Act comes into force on proclamation.
|April 27, 2026
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Bill C-29, An Act to establish the Financial Crimes Agency and to make consequential amendments to certain Acts and regulations
Bill C-29 establishes the Financial Crimes Agency as a specialized federal law enforcement agency with the mandate to:
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House of Commons First Reading April 27, 2026.
Act in force on Royal Assent, except section 27 (in force on first anniversary of date of Royal Assent), and section 29 (in force on Royal Assent or date section 33 of the Public Complaints and Review Commission Act comes into force (whichever is later).
|April 23, 2026
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Bill C-8, Act Respecting Cyber Security, Amending the Telecommunications Act and Making Consequential Amendments to other Acts
Bill C-8 establishes a regulatory framework to protect systems and services essential to public safety or national security.
Part 1 amends the Telecommunications Act to add the promotion of the security of the Canadian telecommunications system as an objective of the Canadian telecommunications policy and to authorize the Governor in Council and the Minister of Industry to direct telecommunications service providers to do anything, or refrain from doing anything, that is necessary to secure the Canadian telecommunications system.
Part 2 enacts the Critical Cyber Systems Protection Act (CCSPA) to provide a framework for the protection of the critical cyber systems of services and systems that are vital to national security or public safety and that are delivered or operated as part of a work, undertaking or business that is within the legislative authority of Parliament. The CCSPA imposes onerous cyber security obligations on “designated operators” of federally regulated critical cyber systems. These operators carry out vital services or systems (that is, infrastructure essential to preserving national security and public safety). These obligations include, among others:
The CCSPA delegates broad, sector-specific powers to the appropriate regulators, including banking systems overseen by OSFI and the clearing and settlement systems overseen by the Bank of Canada.
The CCPSA will allow the regulators to, inter alia, enter any place (subject to limitations) to examine records and data, order internal audits, and issue compliance orders.
The CCPSA also introduces significant administrative monetary penalties for violations. While the proposed regime is designed to promote compliance, fines could amount to $15 million per violation, per day, for organizations, and $1 million per violation, per day, for individuals. Moreover, directors and officers of designated operators could be held personally liable if they were complicit in committing a violation.
|April 16, 2026
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Bill S-6, Federal Law–Civil Law Harmonization Act, No. 4
Bill S-6 is the fourth in a series of enactments drafted in the course of the harmonization of federal statutes by the Department of Justice of Canada resulting from the coming into force of the Civil Code of Québec in 1994. Among the Acts amended by Bill S-6 are Acts governing financial institutions: the Bank Act, the Cooperative Credit Associations Act, the Insurance Companies Act and the Trust and Loan Companies Act. The amendments are made in order to ensure that each language version takes into account the common law and the civil law.
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House of Commons Second Reading April 16, 2026.
|April 8, 2026
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By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Eligible Financial Contracts By-law, SOR/2026-53
This By-law amends the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Eligible Financial Contracts By-law, modifying the prescribed class of Eligible Financial Contracts (EFCs) to exclude central counterparties (CCPs), the departments and agencies of a government of a foreign country, and multilateral development banks (MDBs).
|In force April 8, 2026
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