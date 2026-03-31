Working In Law? Three Questions To Ask About Your Financial Protection

Let’s be honest: reviewing your finances isn’t at the top of anyone’s to-do list. If you work in a law firm, as an assistant, administrator, or business professional, you likely spend your days...

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Let’s be honest: reviewing your finances isn’t at the top of anyone’s to-do list. If you work in a law firm, as an assistant, administrator, or business professional, you likely spend your days helping others stay organized and protected. But when was the last time you reviewed your own financial protection? You don’t need a complicated plan to get started. Sometimes the right questions are enough.

Here are three questions worth asking.

1. What does my current financial situation actually look like?

This can feel uncomfortable. But it’s important.

Do you know:

What you’re worth (assets minus debts)?

How much insurance coverage you already have?

What would happen financially if your income stopped?

Understanding your net worth and your overall financial picture isn’t about judgment. It’s about clarity.

You can’t protect what you haven’t measured.

2. Is my current coverage actually enough?

When many people first buy life insurance, it’s because something changed — a child, a mortgage, a new job.

But five or ten years later, those responsibilities may look different.

Ask yourself:

Would my current life insurance cover my mortgage and ongoing household costs?

Is my employer’s disability coverage enough to replace my income?

Should I be looking at term insurance, or something permanent?

Term life insurance can be a cost-effective way to protect your income during your working years. Permanent life insurance stays in force as long as premiums are paid and can play a longer-term role.

The right answer depends on your situation — not someone else’s.

3. What are my top financial priorities right now?

Your priorities at 28 won’t look the same at 42.

Maybe your focus is paying down debt.

Maybe it’s buying your first home.

Maybe it’s making sure your family would be financially secure if something happened to you.

That’s where an advisor can help.

The conversation shouldn’t start with products. It should start with what matters most to you — and then look at whether your current coverage supports those priorities.

Insurance isn’t one-size-fits-all. It should reflect the life you’re living now.

A simple place to start

You don’t need a complicated strategy to begin.

You just need a conversation.

If you work for a law firm, we work for you. That means access to experienced insurance advisors who understand the legal community and can help you review your coverage — clearly and without pressure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.