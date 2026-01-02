Insurance Regulatory Year In Review And 2026 Outlook

Our Financial Services team reviews this past year's biggest insurance regulatory changes, plus provides insights to help you make sense of what's coming in 2026.

Harmonized Provincial Insurance Regulation?

The impact of tariffs and interprovincial trade barriers dominated headlines in 2025. In response, the federal government introduced several initiatives being watched by the insurance industry:

In June, the Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act was passed to promote free trade and labour mobility by removing federal barriers to the interprovincial movement of goods and provision of services. A number of provincial governments entered into economic cooperation agreements to remove provincial barriers, such as the Economic cooperation memorandum of understanding: Ontario and Nova Scotia, and introduced related legislation aimed at creating free trade and labour mobility between provinces. So far, these initiatives have had yielded little benefit to those in the insurance industry.

Divergent regulatory requirements among the provinces persist, particularly in relation to intermediary licensing (adjusters, agents, brokers, Managing General Agents (MGAs)). While some work has been done on this front (see, for example, the Principles for Adjuster Authorization During Natural Catastrophes and Disasters published by the Canadian Insurance Services Regulatory Organizations), political leadership and legislative changes will be needed to implement meaningful change.

Looking forward to 2026, the federal Budget noted that the government has concluded negotiations and has reached an agreement in principle with provinces and territories on a Financial Services chapter for the Canada Free Trade Agreement.

Insurance Regulatory Changes

There were several changes introduced by Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) in 2025 applicable to insurers:

In February, OSFI issued its final guideline on its approach to the capital and liquidity treatments of crypto-asset exposures. It came into effect in November 2025, or comes into effect January 2026, for federally regulated financial institutions (FRFIs) with a fiscal year end of October 31 or December 31, respectively. More details on the Capital and Liquidity Treatment of Crypto-asset Exposures (Insurance) Guideline, and its related guidelines concerning public disclosure of exposures to crypto assets, are available in our bulletin, Financial Services Update: OSFI Guidelines and Payments Canada Consultation.

The scope of OSFI's Guideline E-23: Model Risk Management was expanded in September to capture risks from artificial intelligence and machine learning, as explained in our bulletin, OSFI Quarterly Release: Updates Issued for Capital Adequacy, Model Risk Management and Insurer Peer Review. Effective May 1, 2027, the updated guideline will apply to all FRFIs.

Also in September, OSFI announced changes to Guideline E-15: Appointed Actuary: Legal Requirements, Qualifications and Peer Review, including removing duplicative content already in the Insurance Companies Act, and eliminating the requirement for peer review of an appointed actuary's work, which will take effect on January 1, 2027.

In November, OSFI published its final Minimum Capital Test Guideline (2026), which comes into effect for insurance companies and Canadian branches of foreign P&C insurers on January 1, 2026. Additional details are available in our bulletin, OSFI Quarterly Release: Capital Changes and Other Updates.

OSFI engaged in several climate risk activities with FRFIs in 2025. The federal Budget noted the government's plans to consult insurers and other interested stakeholders on ways to ensure the stability of Canada's insurance sector in extreme natural disaster events like earthquakes.

Looking forward, the federal Budget proposed to "unlock capital" to support various 'nation building' initiatives. Its related Bill C-15 includes proposed amendments to modernize legislated limits on investments, to be replaced with OSFI guidance. In July 2025, OSFI announced lower capital requirements for life insurers making investments in Canadian infrastructure through debt or equity.

OSFI's Supervisory Approach

While the pace of new initiatives at the federal level has slowed, OSFI remain focussed on non-financial risks, with implementation dates for guidance in this area continuing to come into force, particularly for the Integrity and Security Guideline and Operational Risk Management and Operational Resilience Guideline.

OSFI completed a review of its Supervisory Framework, which was effective as of April 1, 2024. As detailed in our November bulletin, OSFI Quarterly Release: Capital Changes and Other Updates, the new framework supports earlier OSFI intervention and FI risk management. OSFI plans several changes in 2026, particularly to address the 'weakest link' rating implications for its updated Overall Risk Rating (ORR).

OSFI issued key changes to its administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) framework, with a lower tolerance for contraventions, such that penalties could be issued when OSFI determines lower levels of negligence and harm, as summarized in our bulletin, OSFI Quarterly Release: Updates Issued for Capital Adequacy, Model Risk Management and Insurer Peer Review. The revised approach is effective for violations that occur after September 11, 2025.

Provincial Changes Impacting Insurers

Several provinces introduced changes or possible changes to their regulatory frameworks:

Looking Ahead

The upcoming year will continue to be busy for insurance regulatory developments. As outlined, we are expecting numerous developments from OSFI and provincial regulators.