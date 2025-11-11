Alberta Introduces No Fault Auto Insurance Regime

On November 21, 2024, Alberta's provincial government announced forthcoming legislation toestablisha predominantly "no fault" scheme of auto insurance in the province. The announcement follows months of speculation about potential changes to the province's auto insurance market, due to escalating claims expenses and resultant policy premium increases.On October 8, 2025, the provincial government released the following four draft regulations under theproposed Automobile Insurance Act:

Benefits, Treatment and CareRegulation; Permanent Impairment Regulation; Income Replacement and Monetary Benefits Regulation; and Exclusions and Tort Bar Exceptions Regulation.

Overview

The recent announcement confirms that Alberta will be moving to a no fault model which is expected to be implemented in January 2027. The changes are billed as a move from a tort-based model to a care-focused model that will emphasize the treatment of injuries instead of incentivizing individuals to maximize the value of their legal claims arising out of motor vehicle accidents. This will eliminate the ability of individuals to commence claims arising out of most motor vehicle accidents. As an alternative, an injured individual's own insurer will be required to pay for their treatment and compensate them for income and other financial losses. The treatment to be covered and losses to be compensated will be based on regulated compensation structures set by the provincial government in the proposed legislation.

Under the legislation, an insured individual who sustain a permanent impairment as a result of an accident will be entitled to receive a permanent impairment benefit from their insurer. The Permanent Impairment Regulation provides a comprehensive, regulated structure pursuant to which insurers will be responsible for determining an insured individual's degree of impairment and the corresponding benefit to which they are entitled. Under this structure, the compensation payable to an insured is capped based on the type and degree of injury, rather than assessed on an individual basis.

In addition to compensation for impairment, insurers will be responsible for paying or reimbursing an insured's reasonable and necessary expenses for health care services, equipment, medication, supplies, and other associated expenses specified in the Benefits, Treatment, and Care Regulation.Under the legislation, insureds will also be entitled to reimbursement for reasonable and necessary expenses incurred to assist with activities of daily living. Insurers will be responsible for scoring the Insured's level of dependency using the regulated scoring tool set out in the Benefits, Treatment, and Care Regulation, and will reimburse the Insured for the corresponding amount. This regulation also sets maximum amounts payable for various health care services.

Insurers will be liable to pay their Insureds an income replacement benefit in accordance with minimum and maximum amounts prescribed by the Income Replacement and Benefits Regulation. Insurers will be responsible for determining an Insured's category of employment (i.e. full-time, temporary, part-time, or non-earner) in accordance with the Regulation. The Regulation also provides for Insureds who are injured while enrolled as students to recover a loss-of-studies benefit from their Insurer. Similar to the income replacement benefit, insurers will determine the type of student an insured is, and the corresponding benefit they are entitled to, in accordance with the guidelines set out in the Income Replacement and Benefits Regulation.

The proposed legislation does not completely do away with tort-based claims. The right to commence tort-based claims will remain for a limited category of unique types of motor vehicle accidents. This category will include cases where a driver is convicted of a prescribed criminal driving-related offence under the Criminal Code, the Traffic Safety Act, the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and/or the National Defence Act. Specific details regarding which offences will open the door to a tort-based claim are set out in the draft Exclusions and Tort Bar Exceptions Regulation. Insurers will be prohibited from defending or indemnifying individuals convicted of a prescribed criminal driving-related offence. Insurers may also reduce, suspend, terminate, or refuse certain benefits payable to an insured in prescribed circumstances, including when an insured is remanded or imprisoned. The calculations to determine applicable reductions are prescribed in the Exclusions and Tort Bar Exceptions Regulation.

Injured persons will also retain the ability to commence actions against certain third parties, including automobile manufacturers, makers and supplies of automobile parts, automobile sellers, garage services operators, holders of liquor licenses, social hosts, and municipalities, where the acts or omissions of the third party caused or contributed to the injured person's bodily injury.

Any general damages awarded for pain and suffering in an action commenced in the limited circumstances prescribed by the legislation shall be reduced by the amount of any permanent impairment benefit to which the Insured is entitled under the Permanent Impairment Regulation.

At this stage, the draft Regulations have been provided for informational purposes only and are subject to change. We await further information regarding the specific legislation and associated regulations to be enacted to give effect to the no fault insurance market.

Key Takeaways for Insurers

The introduction of the no fault auto insurance market will create significant impacts for insurers. The most notable takeaway is that the Alberta government declined to create a publicly-operated insurer, citing the significant startup costs required to create a new public insurer. Private insurers will remain authorized to write auto policies in Alberta, however insurers will be required to compensate their own Insureds for the cost of treatment, income losses, and other financial losses regardless of the party at fault in an accident. In turn, individuals will lose the ability to commence tort-based claims and insurers will be unable to commence subrogated claims against the responsible parties.

The legislative changes are expected to create greater predictability of claims costs and quicker resolution of claims. Ultimately, the changes are expected to lower costs to insurers over the long-term based in part on the inability of individuals to pursue damages for pain and suffering, and the elimination of the associated legal expenses incurred to pursue and defend those claims.

We anticipate further details will become available in the coming months regarding the specific legislation that will govern Alberta's no fault insurance market. The tort-based system is expected to remain in place until January 2027, at which time the no fault system will take effect.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.