BTC Series: When Getting Home Insurance, Who's Responsible For The Accurate Replacement Cost Evaluation?⁠ (Video)

Our Beyond The Courtroom Series: our experts are answering your questions through our short video-podcast series. Get informed answers to the legal questions that matter most to you.

Anastase Maragos, Personal Injury, answers the question: When getting home insurance, who's responsible for the accurate replacement cost evaluation?⁠

When it comes to homeowners insurance, the broker has a responsibility to work with you—based on the details you provide—to figure out what it would cost to fully rebuild your home. That way, you can make sure you're insured for the full replacement value. If your broker didn't accurately assess your coverage needs or failed to guide you properly—resulting in you being underinsured—it may be time to speak with a lawyer to understand your options and protect your interests.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.