BTC Series: What Can You Do To Help Your Broker Establish An Accurate Replacement Cost Value Of Your Home? (Video)

Our Beyond The Courtroom Series: our experts are answering your questions through our short video-podcast series.

Founded in 1984, Watson Goepel LLP is a full-service, mid-sized law firm based in Vancouver B.C. With a focus on Business, Family, Indigenous, Litigation and Dispute Resolution, and Personal Injury Law, our membership in Lawyers Associated Worldwide (LAW) provides us with a truly global reach.

Our Beyond The Courtroom Series: our experts are answering your questions through our short video-podcast series. Get informed answers to the legal questions that matter most to you.

Anastase Maragos, Insurance Claims, answers the question: What can you do to help your broker establish an accurate replacement cost value of your home?

The most important thing you can do as the owner is to describe your building as accurately as possible. This helps us create a reliable replacement cost estimate, so you're properly insured for what it would actually take to rebuild. If your broker didn't accurately assess your coverage needs or failed to guide you properly—resulting in you being underinsured—it may be time to speak with a lawyer to understand your options and protect your interests.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.