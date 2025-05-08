ARTICLE
8 May 2025

What Are The Obligations Of An Insurance Adjuster?

WG
Watson Goepel LLP

Contributor

Watson Goepel LLP logo
Founded in 1984, Watson Goepel LLP is a full-service, mid-sized law firm based in Vancouver B.C. With a focus on Business, Family, Indigenous, Litigation and Dispute Resolution, and Personal Injury Law, our membership in Lawyers Associated Worldwide (LAW) provides us with a truly global reach.
Explore Firm Details
Robert Powell and Anastase Maragos explain the obligations of an insurance adjuster: to act fairly, explain your coverage, and follow the law.
Canada Insurance
Robert D. Powell and Anastase E. Maragos
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

An insurance adjuster is the bridge between you and your insurance policy. Adjusting is either done by an independent adjuster or an in-house adjuster who works directly for the insurance company. In either case, for most people an insurance adjuster will be the person responsible for explaining what your insurance policy is and what it covers.

Insurance adjusters are obligated to act with a certain standard of professionalism, and with certain interests in mind. In general, an insurance adjuster is obligated to:

  1. Adhere to the policy terms and coverage afforded. This means they have to explain the limits of your policy, what is covered, and what is governed by any exclusions.
  2. Act impartially between the insurance company and the insured to ensure the insured receives exactly what they are afforded under their policy.
  3. Strive for a fair settlement. If you need to make a claim under your insurance policy, your adjuster is often the person who negotiates that claim. They have an obligation to act fairly in those circumstances.
  4. Comply with all regulatory requirements. There are various laws, regulations, bylaws, and other requirements that an adjuster must comply with.

The benefits to these obligations are many. It provides someone looking for insurance with confidence that the adjuster is acting in their best interests, and the system is fair. It ensures that adjusters are competent and provide accurate advice and guidance – and that if an error does occur, there are remedies.

If these requirements did not exist, insureds would be left with uncertainty. They would not have the safety of a proper explanation about coverages and limits.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Robert D. Powell
Robert D. Powell
Photo of Anastase E. Maragos
Anastase E. Maragos
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More