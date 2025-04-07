Will Your Car Insurance Premiums Increase After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ontario?

If you've been involved in a motor vehicle accident in Ontario, one of the first questions you may have is whether your car insurance premiums will go up. The answer largely depends on whether you were at fault for the accident or not. Understanding how Ontario's insurance system works can help you navigate this situation and avoid unnecessary financial surprises.

At-Fault Accidents: Expect an Increase

When you are deemed at fault for a motor vehicle accident, it's almost certain that your insurance premiums will increase. Ontario's no-fault insurance system ensures that your own insurance provider pays for certain benefits regardless of fault. However, the fault determination still plays a critical role in how your insurer views your risk profile.

Insurance companies use the Fault Determination Rules, as outlined in the Ontario Insurance Act, to assess responsibility. Even a partial fault (e.g., 50%) can impact your premiums. The reasoning is simple: being at fault—even partially—signals to the insurer that you may pose a higher risk of future claims.

The exact amount your premiums will increase depends on several factors:

Your Insurance History: If this is your first at-fault accident and you have accident forgiveness on your policy, your premiums may not increase. However, if you've had prior claims, the increase could be substantial.

Severity of the Accident: Accidents resulting in significant claims or payouts are likely to have a more dramatic impact on your premiums.

Your Insurance Provider's Policies: Different providers have different algorithms and thresholds for premium adjustments.

Not-At-Fault Accidents: Likely No Increase

If you were not at fault for the accident, your premiums typically won't go up. In Ontario, insurance regulations protect drivers who are not at fault to ensure they are not unfairly penalized for circumstances beyond their control.

That said, there are exceptions to this general rule. While your base premiums should remain unaffected, some drivers have reported slight increases after a not-at-fault accident. This could be due to the insurer reassessing your overall risk profile based on the fact that you were involved in a accident, even if you didn't cause it. There may also be rate increases over time that are unrelated to the accident.

Key Steps to Protect Yourself

Whether you were at fault or not, there are steps you can take to minimize the impact on your insurance premiums:

Report the Accident Promptly: Always report accidents to your insurance provider and document the incident thoroughly Understand Fault Determination: Review the Fault Determination Rules to ensure you understand how fault was assessed. If you disagree, you can dispute the findings with your insurer Consider Accident Forgiveness: Many insurance providers in Ontario offer accident forgiveness programs for your first at-fault accident. If you're eligible, this can shield your premiums from rising. Shop Around: If your premiums increase significantly after an accident, compare quotes from other insurers. Switching providers may save you money.

Conclusion

Car insurance premiums are a key consideration for Ontario drivers involved in motor vehicle accidents. If you were at fault, you can expect your premiums to increase, though the extent of the increase depends on several factors. If you were not at fault, your premiums are less likely to rise, but it's still worth monitoring your policy for any unexpected changes.

At PMP Law, we specialize in helping accident victims navigate the complexities of insurance claims and personal injury law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.