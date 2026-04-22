Related, But Not Protected: Alberta Court Denies CCAA Stay Extension And Permits Receivership

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In National Bank of Canada v. Sunterra Food Corporation (2026 ABKB 206), the Alberta Court of King’s Bench declined to extend CCAA stay protection to West Market Square Inc. (WMS), a non-applicant entity in which one of the Sunterra debtors held a 50% share interest, and held that a receivership sought by WMS’s primary secured creditor, ATB Financial (the Secured Creditor) was warranted.1 Although the Court suspended the operation of the receivership order for a short period, to allow the parties an opportunity to resolve the Secured Creditor’s claim commercially, the decision is a useful reminder that stay protection will not automatically be extended to a related but non-applicant entity without clear evidence that doing so is necessary to support the restructuring.

Background

The application arose at the intersection of the ongoing Sunterra CCAA proceedings and a separate enforcement process involving WMS.2 Sunterra Enterprises Inc. (SEI), one of the companies under CCAA protection, held 50% of the voting shares of WMS. The remaining 50% was held by Signature Pointe Developments Inc. (SPDI).3 SPDI owned a commercial property in Calgary, of which WMS held a ground lease.4

In the CCAA proceeding, the Sunterra group (Sunterra) sought an order confirming that the stay of proceedings and related protections granted under the amended and restated initial order applied to WMS.5 Sunterra’s position was that, absent clear stay protection, the Secured Creditor or other WMS creditors could take enforcement steps that would undermine restructuring efforts by affecting the value of WMS and, in turn, SEI’s interest in WMS, while also diverting personnel and resources from the restructuring process.6

That request was brought against the backdrop of an earlier ruling in the Sunterra proceedings confirming that the existing stay already protected SEI’s interest in WMS from actions by SPDI affecting that interest.7 Sunterra nevertheless argued that further clarification was required because the Secured Creditor had advanced a potential receivership application outside the CCAA proceeding.8

The Secured Creditor opposed the requested extension and sought the appointment of a receiver, or alternatively an interim receiver, over WMS.9 By the time of the hearing, the Court noted that the Secured Creditor’s secured claim stood at approximately CA$8.4 million, plus interest and costs.10 The Court also accepted the Secured Creditor’s core position that its collateral, principally its mortgage of a ground lease, might be insufficient to satisfy that debt in full.11

Analysis of the CCAA stay extension

The Court began by reviewing the authorities addressing when a CCAA stay may be extended to an affiliated or otherwise connected non-applicant entity. In doing so, it identified a number of considerations that have supported stay extensions in prior cases, including where:

the outside entity is a co-borrower or guarantor of the debtor’s obligations;

its inclusion is necessary to perform critical obligations;

it holds key assets, licences, intellectual property, contractual rights or supplier relationships central to the enterprise;

it is contractually intertwined with a protected debtor such that proceedings against it would impair a restructuring or proposed transaction;

its inclusion is necessary to preserve value in a sale or investment process;

enforcement against it would significantly disrupt restructuring efforts or materially erode enterprise value;

claims against it are derivative of the liabilities of already protected entities;

it performs a central operational role in the debtor group;

proceedings against it would consume the debtor’s key personnel and limited resources;

refusal to extend the stay would defeat the purpose of the restructuring or undermine the intent of the existing stay; and

extending the stay would not materially prejudice the outside entity’s own creditors.12

Having outlined those principles, the Court held that the evidentiary record did not bring WMS within those recognized categories.13 In particular, the evidence did not establish the necessary degree of operational integration between WMS and the Sunterra entities already under CCAA protection, nor did it demonstrate the significance of WMS’s potential equity in the ground lease to the broader restructuring effort.14 The Court therefore concluded that “[m]ost of these pro-extension factors are not present here.”15

The Court also rejected Sunterra’s argument that a receivership would materially impair the value of WMS or divert key personnel and resources from the restructuring.16 The Court held that Sunterra had not explained how any enforcement process would materially diminish the value of WMS once the Secured Creditor’s secured claim was taken into account.17 That conclusion was reinforced by the record concerning the ground lease: although Sunterra relied on appraisal evidence assuming renewal options would be available, the Court noted uncontradicted evidence that WMS had defaulted on its rent obligations and that the renewal right was conditional on performance of the lease.18 On that record, the Court was not satisfied that extending the stay was necessary to preserve materially greater value for the restructuring.19

Furthermore, the Court did not accept that addressing the Secured Creditor’s debt outside the CCAA proceeding would create a materially greater drain on time or resources than dealing with the same issue within the restructuring process.20 More broadly, the Court was not persuaded that refusing the extension would undermine the Sunterra restructuring in the manner contemplated by the authorities reviewed earlier in the analysis.21 As a result, the Court refused to extend the Sunterra CCAA stay to WMS.

Receivership analysis

Having refused to extend the CCAA stay, the Court then turned to the Secured Creditor’s alternative request for the appointment of a receiver, or alternatively an interim receiver, over WMS. In doing so, the Court held that a receivership was just and convenient in the circumstances.22

In reaching that conclusion, the Court emphasized several points. First, the Secured Creditor had an outstanding claim of approximately CA$8.4 million, plus interest and costs.23 The Court also accepted that the Secured Creditor’s collateral—principally the ground lease—might be insufficient to satisfy that debt in full.24 Second, the Court noted that WMS had defaulted on its obligations to the Secured Creditor and that WMS had been unwilling to engage with the Secured Creditor in addressing the debt.25 Third, the Court noted the absence of any plan from Sunterra to address the Secured Creditor’s debt “other than (effectively) ‘discussions will continue [or start].’”26

Against that backdrop, the Court concluded that a receiver should be appointed to ensure that WMS’s assets were properly managed, that any excess revenues over operating expenses and receivership costs were paid to or set aside for the Secured Creditor, and that the Secured Creditor’s position was protected.27 In the Court’s view, appointing a receiver was the appropriate means of preserving and administering the value of WMS’s assets while protecting whatever residual value might ultimately remain for other stakeholders.28

Key takeaways

This decision is a useful reminder that CCAA stay protection will not be extended automatically to a related but non-applicant entity. As the Court’s review of the authorities makes clear, the inquiry is a practical one, grounded in the extent to which the outside entity is legally, operationally or economically connected to the restructuring and whether proceedings against it would undermine that process.29

The decision is also notable from an enforcement perspective. Where a secured creditor demonstrates that its collateral is at risk and that receivership relief is just and convenient, the Court may permit that relief to proceed notwithstanding the surrounding restructuring context. A debtor’s relationship to a CCAA-protected group will not, on its own, shield a separate non-applicant entity from ordinary secured-creditor enforcement, where such enforcement is otherwise proven to be just or convenient.

For more information on this topic, please contact Derek Pontin.30

The author would also like to thank articling student George King for his contributions to this insight.

Footnotes

1. National Bank of Canada v Sunterra Food Corporation, 2026 ABKB 206 at paras 1–3. ↩

2. Ibid at para 4. ↩

3. Ibid. ↩

4. Ibid at para 7. ↩

5. Ibid at paras 4–5. ↩

6. Ibid at para 5. ↩

7. Ibid at para 4. ↩

8. Ibid at paras 4–5. ↩

9. Ibid at para 2. ↩

10. Ibid at para 34. ↩

11. Ibid at para 62. ↩

12. Ibid at paras 13–23. ↩

13. Ibid at paras 10–12, 24. ↩

14. Ibid at paras 10–12. ↩

15. Ibid at para 24. ↩

16. Ibid at paras 25–46. ↩

17. Ibid at paras 27–33. ↩

18. Ibid at paras 38–42. ↩

19. Ibid at para 43. ↩

20. Ibid at paras 44–46. ↩

21. Ibid at paras 43–46. ↩

22. Ibid at para 65. ↩

23. Ibid at para 62. ↩

24. Ibid. ↩

25. Ibid at para 64. ↩

26. Ibid. ↩

27. Ibid at para 65. ↩

28. Ibid. ↩

29. Ibid at paras 13–24. ↩

30. Derek Pontin acted as legal counsel for the secured lender in this case. Mr. Pontin would like to thank George King (Student at Law) for his contributions to this article. ↩

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.