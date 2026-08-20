Can A Late Higher Bid Reopen A Receivership Sale? Lessons From Cameron Stephens Mortgage Capital Ltd. V. Conacher Kingston Holdings

When a court-appointed receiver markets an insolvent debtor’s real property, courts must balance two competing objectives: preserving the integrity and predictability of the sale process, and maximizing value for creditors. In Cameron Stephens Mortgage Capital Ltd. v. Conacher Kingston Holdings, 2025 ONCA 732, the Ontario Court of Appeal confirmed that a substantially higher late offer may justify reopening an otherwise fair receivership sale process.

1. Background

The dispute arose from a mortgage receivership involving a commercial real estate development in Toronto. The court-appointed receiver, TDB Restructuring Ltd. (the “Receiver”), conducted an eight-month marketing process and ultimately entered into an Agreement of Purchase and Sale with the appellant, Arjun Anand, on October 7, 2024. The agreement remained subject to court approval, with the approval motion scheduled for December 4, 2024.

One day before the hearing, 1001079582 Ontario Inc. (“100 Inc.”), a subsidiary of respondent AJGL, submitted two competing offers that were approximately 6.7% and 14.2% higher than the appellant’s offer. The motion was adjourned to give all parties more time to respond to the late-breaking offers. The motion judge directed that any parties who wished to submit additional offers could do so by December 9, 2024.

Two days later, on December 6, 100 Inc. submitted a third offer that was approximately 37% higher than the appellant’s offer. Although the Receiver continued to recommend approval of the appellant’s transaction, it advanced an alternative position that, if the original agreement was not approved, the Court should conduct a further auction process.

On December 10, 2024, the parties appeared again before the motion judge. At this hearing, the motion judge concluded that, although the original sale process had been properly conducted, the substantial increase in value could not be ignored. The Court therefore ordered a short extension of the bidding process to permit further bids.

2. The Court of Appeal’s Decision

The appellant argued that the motion judge erred in reopening the process and misapplied the principles from Royal Bank of Canada v. Soundair Corp., which govern court approval of receivership sales.

The Court of Appeal rejected that argument and dismissed the appeal.

Under Soundair, a court considers:

whether the receiver made sufficient efforts to obtain the best price and acted providently;

the interests of the parties;

the efficacy and integrity of the process by which offers were obtained; and

whether the process was unfair.

The Court emphasized that these factors are not rigid requirements and must be applied flexibly in light of the particular circumstances.

The appellant argued that a court should only reopen a sale process where both a significantly higher offer exists and the original process was somehow compromised. The Court rejected that proposed two-part test. A properly conducted process does not necessarily prevent a court from considering a materially superior offer received before approval.

The approximately 37% increase in purchase price was particularly significant. The Court held that it was open to the motion judge to conclude that approving the lower offer without further consideration could risk an improvident result and undermine the interests of creditors.

At the same time, the Court recognized the importance of maintaining confidence in receivership sales. Reopening a process can prejudice a successful bidder and create uncertainty for future participants. However, the motion judge had addressed those concerns by imposing a short and controlled auction process and by requiring AJGL to reimburse the appellant’s reasonable legal costs if the appellant was unsuccessful.

Importantly, the Receiver itself had proposed a further auction as an alternative remedy. The Court held that the motion judge was entitled to adopt that approach.

The Court of Appeal therefore upheld the reopening of the sale process and granted a further 48-hour extension for bids. The appellant was ordered to pay $45,000 in appeal costs.

3. Key Takeaways

Cameron Stephens Mortgage Capital confirms that court approval of a receivership sale remains a discretionary and fact-specific exercise. The integrity of the sale process is important, but it is not an absolute bar to considering a substantially higher late bid.

The decision has several practical implications.

First, purchasers should recognize that an executed agreement with a receiver remains subject to court approval. Even where the marketing process was fair and properly conducted, a materially higher offer received before approval may cause the court to reconsider whether the transaction should proceed.

Second, creditors may take some comfort from the Court’s flexible application of the Soundair principles. Maximizing realization for stakeholders remains an important consideration, particularly where the difference in value is substantial.

Third, the decision does not establish that the highest offer will always prevail. The Court repeatedly emphasized the specific circumstances before it, including the magnitude of the price increase, the short extension ordered by the motion judge, the protection afforded to the original bidder, and the Receiver’s own alternative recommendation for a further auction.

The decision therefore does not displace the importance of certainty and integrity in court-supervised sales. Rather, it confirms that those considerations must be balanced against the Receiver’s obligation to obtain the best reasonable realization for stakeholders. Where a late bid is substantially higher, a court may conclude that value maximization justifies a limited reopening of the process, even where the original sale process was otherwise fair and effective.