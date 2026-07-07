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7 July 2026

Bennett Jones On Tax Disputes: June 2026

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Bennett Jones LLP

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Edwin G. Kroft and Andrew Young
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Issue 42 of Bennett Jones on Tax Disputes, published on Taxnet Pro by Thomson Reuters, features a review of notable tax cases, recent court guidance and ongoing appeal activity. This issue includes two articles from members of the Bennett Jones Tax group.

Andrew Young examines the Tax Court of Canada's decision in 941624 Alberta Ltd. v. The King, highlighting the importance of complying with the Income Tax Act's large corporation rules when filing notices of objection and the consequences of failing to provide sufficient detail.

This issue also includes a notice from the Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson regarding its systemic examination into Canada Revenue Agency delays in processing complex T1 adjustment requests, together with summaries of recent tax decisions and updated appeal tables.

If you have any questions about the cases in this edition of Bennett Jones on Tax Disputes, please reach out to Ed Kroft KC, Chair of the Bennett Jones Tax Litigation & Dispute Resolution group.

Work with Our Tax Litigation & Dispute Resolution Group

Our team is well-positioned to provide strategic advice and support to clients in avoiding tax disputes, managing tax disputes when they arise, resolving tax disputes prior to litigation and, if necessary, litigating the disputes through the courts. We work with our clients to resolve tax disputes efficiently and effectively. Our lawyers represent clients in the Tax Court of Canada, the Federal Court, the Federal Court of Appeal, provincial courts, the Supreme Court of Canada and in dealings with CRA.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Edwin G. Kroft
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Andrew Young
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