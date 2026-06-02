Chapter 11 And CCAA: A Cross-Border Comparison

Cross-border restructuring and insolvency proceedings can be complex and challenging for international companies.

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Cross-border restructuring and insolvency proceedings can be complex and challenging for international companies. This plain-language guide compares Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and Canada’s Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA), and highlights each jurisdiction’s unique processes and requirements.

The guide examines more than 30 key concepts, including how cases begin, the powers courts exercise and the roles of monitors, trustees and other supervisory authorities. By providing a clear view of where the two regimes align and where they diverge, this overview helps businesses plan more effectively for the legal and practical challenges that arise when financial distress affects operations in the United States or Canada. Whether you are a debtor seeking protection, a creditor focused on preserving value, or a business navigating a restructuring, this cross-border comparison is an essential resource for protecting your interests and maintaining continuity during periods of uncertainty.

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