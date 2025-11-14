ARTICLE
Difference Between Secured And Unsecured Debt (Video)

Toronto bankruptcy and insolvency lawyer Andrew Johnstone explains the key differences between secured and unsecured debt in Ontario and why those differences matter when it comes to repayment and recovery.
Toronto bankruptcy and insolvency lawyer Andrew Johnstone explains the key differences between secured and unsecured debt in Ontario and why those differences matter when it comes to repayment and recovery. He highlights how secured debts are backed by assets, while unsecured debts rely on court actions for collection, helping viewers grasp how each type affects lenders' rights and borrowers' responsibilities.

In Andrew's practice, he assists secured and unsecured creditors, trustees, and debtors in matters involving bankruptcy petitions, receiverships, debt recovery, and insolvency litigation. He advises clients on their rights and obligations under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act and guides them through available restructuring or enforcement remedies.

