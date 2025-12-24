What Is A Fraudulent Conveyance? (Video)

self

Fraudulent conveyance occurs when someone transfers property or assets to another person to avoid paying debts. Bankruptcy and insolvency lawyer Andrew Johnstone explains how these situations arise in Ontario, such as when a business owner moves ownership of a house or vehicle to keep it out of a creditor's reach. He also covers how courts assess intent and their power to reverse these transfers, allowing creditors to recover what they are owed and preventing debtors from hiding assets.

In Andrew's practice, he assists secured and unsecured creditors, trustees, and debtors in matters involving bankruptcy petitions, receiverships, debt recovery, and insolvency litigation. He advises clients on their rights and obligations under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act and guides them through available restructuring or enforcement remedies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.